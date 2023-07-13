Inflation Hawk Bullard Steps Down From Fed

James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, stepped down from his post Thursday.

Bullard has ceased speaking and relinquished his role at the Federal Reserve system setting the nation’s monetary policy, the bank said Thursday. He will take up a post as dean of Purdue University’s business school this August and will remain at the St. Louis Fed in an advisory role until then.



Key Take Bullard is stepping down from his role as president at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Most recently Bullard has been an outspoken hawk on monetary policy during the Fed's campaign of anti-inflation rate hikes.

The bank’s first vice president and COO will act in the lead role until a permanent replacement is found.

Bullard’s departure has implications for monetary policy; how high the Federal Reserve sets the key fed funds rate, which influences borrowing costs on all kinds of loans throughout the economy. The Fed has spent more than a year raising interest rates to slow the economy and bring inflation under control.

Bullard has been described as a “hawk” and a “dove” at different times over his 15-year tenure as president of the St. Louis Fed, most recently on the hawkish end of the spectrum.

He was recently rated as the FOMC member most disposed toward pushing the fed funds rate higher, according to a July analysis by InTouch Capital Markets, a London-based financial company. In May, Bullard said the Fed would have to raise its rate by 50 basis points to get inflation under control, which would put the central bank on track for a final 25-point rate hike later this month.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the body that votes on interest rates, has a rotating membership that includes the presidents of the regional Federal Reserve banks around the country. Bullard is not currently a voting member of the FOMC, and the St. Louis Fed president is set to get a voting position in 2025.



The bank’s first vice president and COO, Kathleen O’Neill Paese, has taken over leadership of the St. Louis Fed as interim president and CEO while a committee at the bank searches for a permanent replacement.

The St. Louis Fed is now the second of the 12 banks in the Federal Reserve system without a permanent leader. The Kansas City Fed is still searching for a replacement for Esther George, who retired in January.

