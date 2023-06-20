Intel Boosts Investment in German Wafer Fabrication Site to $33 Billion

By
Bill McColl
Published June 20, 2023
Agreement on the construction of a new Intel chip factory

Sean Gallup / Staff / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Intel nearly doubled spending for two factories in Germany to about $33 billion.
  • The German government reportedly increased its incentive package.
  • The decision is part of Intel's plans to expand operations in Europe.

Intel (INTC) has almost doubled its investment in its planned “leading-edge” wafer fabrication plants in Magdeburg, Germany.

The chipmaker signed a revised letter of intent with the German government to spend 30 billion euros ($33 billion) on the site it calls “Silicon Junction.” It originally planned to invest 17 billion euros ($18.6 billion). Germany reportedly agreed to increase its incentive package to the company from 6.8 billion euros ($7.4 billion) to 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion).

Intel said Silicon Junction, which will encompass two semiconductor fabrication facilities, is expected to enter production “at a more advanced technology” than first thought, and be the first of its kind in Europe.

Intel purchased the Magdeburg site in November, and is looking to begin operations in 2027. The move is part of the firm’s European expansion efforts, which include factory investments in France, Ireland, Italy, Poland, and Spain.

CEO Pat Gelsinger said that building Silicon Junction was “a critical part of our strategy for Intel’s growth.” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the agreement an “important step” for Germany as a high-tech production location, and the biggest single direct foreign investment in the country’s history. 

Intel shares were down 3.7% in early trading on Tuesday after hitting a 2023 high on Friday.

Intel YTD

YCharts
