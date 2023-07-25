Interactive Brokers Expands After Hours Trading Option For More U.S. Stocks and ETFs

Published July 25, 2023
Automated global electronic broker Interactive Brokers (IKBR) expanded its overnight trading offerings Tuesday to include more than 10,000 US stocks and ETFs.

Key Takeaways

  • Interactive Brokers expands overnight trading services for more than 10,000 US stocks and ETFs.
  • Overnight trading allows investors to buy and sell shares starting 8:00 pm ET Sundays until market close on Friday at 4:00 pm ET.
  • TD Ameritrade and Robinhood are among other brokerages offering overnight trading supported by Blue Ocean ATS.

How Does After Hours Trading Work?

You can, typically, trade stocks and ETFs during regular stock market hours of 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. Any trades that occur prior to market open are called pre-market trades. Those that take place after the market closes for the day are called after-hours trades. For example, late trades for NYSE American can typically happen up to 8 pm ET.

Interactive Brokers’s Overnight Trading will operate from 8:00 p.m. ET to 3:50 a.m. ET, Sunday night through Thursday night. Trades executed during overnight trading will be dated to the subsequent trade day, so NYSE trading holidays will still be observed.

Why Is After-Hours Trading Important?

After-hours trading can affect stock prices as trading volume and liquidity are lower than during normal trading, and shares become more volatile. Studies have shown different brokerages offer different prices; lower trading volume may exacerbate these discrepancies.

Interactive Brokers will supplement their own BEOS Alternative Trading System (ATS) with Blue Ocean Technologies's Blue Ocean ATS to provide trading liquidity. Blue Ocean ATS is also behind Robinhood’s (HOOD) 24-Hour Market announced in May of this year, which offers overnight trading on 43 of the brokerage’s most popular stocks. TD Ameritrade, also supported by Blue Ocean's technology, was the first U.S. broker to offer overnight trading for 12 stocks and ETFs in 2018.

