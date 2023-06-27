Investment Advisory M&A Activity Up 237%, Fidelity Study Shows

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) of investment advisories have boomed since 2020, and the trend's not expected to end anytime soon, according to a survey by Fidelity Investments.

Between January 2020 and March 2023, registered investment advisors (RIAs) completed 492 deals, a 237% increase from January 2017 to July 2019, the last time Fidelity conducted this survey. Deals are also involving larger firms, with median assets under management (AUM) for acquired companies growing to $400 million from $250 million four years ago.

These transactions are also, on average, happening more quickly, as the average deal completion time for 2023 moved to about 7 months, down from 9 months in 2019.

The fragmented wealth management industry is expected to consolidate even more in the coming years as advisors age out of work and firms seek to expand to capitalize on the largest-ever transfer of wealth from Baby Boomers to their heirs.

Buyer and Seller Expectations Mismatched

RIA M&A activity has increased in recent years as buyers aim to secure top advisor talent, expand into new markets geographically, and increase their asset share. But volume would be even higher if buyers and sellers could agree on a price.

Buyers walk away from just over half of evaluated deals, primarily because of misaligned valuation expectations. Though differences in culture and firm vision were also top reasons cited for buyers who walked away.

Macroeconomic Challenges Hinder, Generational Wealth Transfer May Accelerate M&A

High inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical tension, and regulatory oversight have all made M&A more costly and challenging across industries in the last year, contributing to a relative scarcity of large deals and a broad decline in overall deal value.

Yet M&A activity within the RIA industry had been comparatively resilient. An influx of private equity capital and rising competition within the industry have increased valuations. Median EBITDA multiples have risen to about 9x from around 7x in 2019.



Those multiples may continue to rise as competition heats up to facilitate the largest-ever generational transfer of wealth from Baby Boomers to their heirs. That wealth transfer could total as much as $84 trillion in the next 25 years, with an estimated 80% of inheritance recipients expected to seek out a new financial advisor in the process.