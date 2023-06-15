Investopedia Readers Show High Interest in CDs

The campaign of anti-inflation interest rate hikes that the Federal Reserve paused on Wednesday has made fixed-income securities like certificates of deposit far more attractive—and Investopedia readers have noticed.

Key Takeaways Investopedia readers reported increasing interest in certificates of deposit.

Some CDs are paying well over 5% for the top options.

Despite their high interest rates and increased popularity, the largest group of readers said if they had $10,000 extra, they'd likely put it in stocks.

Given the high interest rates certificates of deposit are paying these days—well over 5% for the top options—it’s little wonder that more investors are choosing to put money into them. As interest rates have risen since 2022 amid the Federal Reserve’s campaign of anti-inflation rate hikes, so too has the number of Investopedia readers who said they’re investing in CDs.

The highest percentage on record said they were buying more CDs in the latest installment of Investopedia's online survey of adult readers in the U.S., which polled 976 people between April 14 and May 2. The survey started in August 2021.

Despite the increasing interest in CDs, in the most recent survey, stocks edged out CDs as the number one choice among readers who asked where they’d invest a spare $10,000. CDs had been the top pick in the previous survey.



Rates for CDs have soared as the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark fed funds rate over the last 15 months, boosting borrowing costs and all sorts of interest rates in an effort to combat inflation. On Wednesday, the central bank said it was holding the rate steady, declining the opportunity to raise it for the first time in 11 meetings going back to March 2022.

Fed officials have projected raising rates by 50 more basis points this year, and not beginning to cut them until next year, meaning savers could enjoy high yields for a while longer.

There are multiple ways to take advantage of today’s high interest rates, including CDs, high-yield savings accounts, and money market accounts, all of which have their pros and cons.

CDs give investors a guaranteed rate for a fixed period of time, but usually penalize you if you take your money out before the term expires. Savings accounts offer more flexibility, but the bank can change the rate at any time, for better or for worse. Money market accounts are similar to savings accounts, but often include some features of checking accounts like debit cards and the ability to write checks.

