Investors Increasingly Rely on ChatGPT To Manage Investments

About 40% of U.S. retail investors are now open to using or are already using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to guide their investments, according to a new survey by investment platform eToro.

Key Takeways eToro investor survey says four in ten want ChatGPT to offer stock picks.

Demographics show that younger investors are more open to AI technology.

The social trading platform also sees a low appetite for AI stocks this year.

Younger Investors Keen on AI-Driven Investments

Demographics play a role in who is willing to let AI assist them in picking stock. The latest findings show 69% of investors between the ages of 35 and 44 say they would trust tools like ChatGPT to choose investments or execute trades.

However, mature investors are more skeptical, with 35% of over-55s saying they would use the new technologies. The findings also said only 31% of female investors said they’re currently using or are open to using them.

Let AI Pick Stocks Over Investing In AI Stocks

The latest data from eToro follows a stellar year for artificial intelligence stocks, which has driven the likes of Nvidia (NVDA) to a 188% year-to-date gain, joining the $1 trillion-dollar valuation club.

The broad AI stock surge has some investors worried about valuations as eToro's survey showed only 11% of investors are planning to increase their investments in AI stocks during the rest of the year.

That tracks with last week's data from VandaTrack, where analysts said they were seeing a rotation out of AI stocks and into "laggard EV" stocks.

Is ChatGPT Coming For Investment Manager Jobs?

eToro's Retail Investor Beat survey of 1,000 U.S. retail investors also found 34% of respondents believe a chatbot may pick better investments than a fund manager. Business Insider recently put market research analysts among the top ten jobs likely to be replaced by AI.

This underscores the growing importance of artificial intelligence in the investment industry and its increasing trust among retail investors. A recent PWC report shows assets managed by robo-advisors could more than double to about $6 trillion by 2027, compared to 2022, and that generative-AI-enhanced trading strategies or data analysis may be the future of the wealth management industry.

Despite the buzz over applications like ChatGPT offering investment advice, the long-term returns remain to be seen.

