Global IPO Fundraising Slows, Weighed Down by Banking Sector Turmoil

IPOs raised just $19.7 billion so far this year, down 70% from a year ago

By
Danial Clark
Danial Clark
Full Bio
Danial Clark is an award-winning executive producer, and previously oversaw business, political and general news as a senior producer at Fox Business, Reuters, Bloomberg TV and CNBC.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published March 27, 2023
NYSE Trading Floor

Michael M. Santiago / Staff / Getty Images

The turmoil in the U.S. banking sector has had a negative impact on the market for initial public offerings (IPOs).

IPOs raised just $19.7 billion this year, down 70% from a year ago, according to Bloomberg data. That is the lowest level since 2019. Of that, just $3.2 billion has been raised through IPOs in the U.S.

Shareholders and companies were quick to sell stock early in the year to take advantage of the stock market rally. However, that rally largely fizzled as the Federal Reserve continued to ramp up interest rates to cool inflation. The problems in the banking sector following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank have also had an impact on companies' IPO plans. Secondary offerings have been the sole bright spot, raising $76 billion this year, a 48% increase from a year ago. 

Companies like electric vehicle maker Rivian have also turned to convertible bonds to raise money more cheaply. Some $6.4 billion in convertible bonds have been issued globally so far this year.

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO), a benchmark for the performance of newly-public stocks in the U.S., is down 36% over the past year.

Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) 1-Year Return

YCharts
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Bloomberg. "Global IPO Market Revival Undermined by Banking, Recession Risks."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description