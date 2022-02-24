The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced Feb. 23, 2022, that interest rates for underpayments and overpayments will increase for the second quarter 2022.

As of April 1, 2022, and through June 30, 2022, underpayment rates for taxpayers and corporations will be 4%, compounded daily. The rate on corporate underpayments that exceed $100,000 will rise to 6% for that period.

Taxpayers who overpay and don't receive their refund within 45 days will earn 4% interest compounded daily. Corporations will receive 3% except in the case of corporate overpayments of more than $10,000. Corporations will only receive daily compounded interest of 1.5% for the amount that exceeds that threshold.

Under IRS Code, the rate of interest paid or charged is determined on a quarterly basis and based on this formula: IRS rate = [Quarterly Rate] + [Federal Short-Term Rate]. The quarterly rate, set by statute, varies depending on the type of taxable entity and whether it is an interest-bearing overpayment or underpayment. For Q2 2022, the applicable federal short-term rate is 1%.

Key Takeaways

Your refund for an overpayment must be more than 45 days late before the IRS begins to calculate interest payable to you.

In the case of an underpayment, you have until the "pay by" date to pay before interest and penalties kick in.

Calculation of Interest Paid and Charged

The determination of the rates of interest on overpayments and underpayments of taxes is covered by Section 6621 of the Internal Revenue Code. Section 6621 says the overpayment rate is the sum of the federal short-term rate plus 3% for noncorporate entities (regular taxpayers) and plus 2% in the case of a corporation. The code also stipulates that any portion of a corporate overpayment that exceeds $10,000 receives interest equal to the sum of the federal short-term rate plus 0.5%.

IRS interest rates only apply to the specified quarter and do not affect rates paid or charged in previous quarters or years.

IRS Code sets the underpayment rate as the sum of the federal short-term rate plus 3%, except for large corporate underpayments, which are set at 5% plus the federal short-term rate.

The Secretary of the Treasury determines the federal short-term rate for the first month in each calendar quarter which applies during the following calendar quarter. Further, for purposes of interest paid or charged, the federal short-term rate is rounded to the nearest full percent.

The tables below show the IRS interest rates for both underpayment and overpayment for the quarter beginning April 1, 2022.

