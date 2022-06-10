High Gas Prices Cause IRS to Raise Standard Mileage Rates for Balance of 2022

Due to current high gas prices, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced June 9 that it would increase the optional standard mileage rate for the final 6 months of 2022 from 58.5 cents per mile to 62.5 cents per mile for business mileage. The rate for deductible medical or moving expenses (active-duty military only) will increase four cents as well from 18 to 22 cents per mile. All new rates will be effective July 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022. The mileage rate for charitable contributions remains fixed at 14 cents per mile by 26 U.S. Code § 170.

Midyear increases in the optional mileage rates are not common. The last time the IRS made such an increase was in 2011.

The IRS provided legal guidance on the new rates in Announcement 2022-13PDF, issued June 9. The agency normally updates the mileage rates once a year in the fall for the next calendar year, i.e., rates set in the fall of 2021 for all of 2022. With the June 9 announcement, taxpayers should use the original rates for 2022 for travel from Jan. 1 through June 30, 2022 and the June 9 rates for July 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022.

In a statement, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said, "The IRS is adjusting the standard mileage rates to better reflect the recent increase in fuel prices. We are aware a number of unusual factors have come into play involving fuel costs, and we are taking this special step to help taxpayers, businesses, and others who use this rate.”

Key Takeaways The IRS has raised the standard mileage rates for the rest of 2022.

The new rate for business mileage will be 62.5 cents per mile.

Medical mileage and moving expenses (for active duty military only) will go up to 22 cents per mile.

Charitable mileage is set by statute and will remain at 14 cents per mile.

New rates are effective July 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022.

The increase in mileage rates is due to a mismatch between supply and demand for petroleum products.

How Standard Mileage Rates Work

IRS optional standard mileage rates are prescribed by IRS Revenue Procedure 2019-46. This procedure lists the rules for deducting the costs of operating a vehicle for business, charitable, medical, or moving expenses.

Taxpayers are not required to use standard rates but may, instead, use the actual costs of driving the vehicle for an allowable reason. Normally, the IRS calculates standard mileage rates annually based on a determination of the average cost of maintaining a vehicle per mile.

For 2022, the extraordinarily high cost of fuel and petroleum products has resulted in a mid-year adjustment. As noted, this is unusual, having last occurred more than a decade ago in 2011, for the same reason. The rate adjustment in 2011 was 4.5 cents per mile from 51 to 55.5 cents per mile.

The table below shows the IRS optional standard mileage rate rates for the first and second half of calendar year 2022.