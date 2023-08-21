IRS Offers Tax Deadline Relief To Maui Disaster Zone Residents

Key Takeaways The IRS has pushed various tax and payment deadlines back to Feb. 15 for residents of fire-stricken Maui and Hawaii counties in Hawaii.



The tax relief, which is automatically issued for residents of disaster areas, is the latest federal aid for survivors of the deadly wildfire.

Other federal assistance includes one-time $700 payments and relief for renters and homeowners.



The IRS has extended various tax deadlines for residents of Maui and Hawaii Counties, which were ravaged by wildfires last week, the latest relief from the federal government for people living in the disaster zone.

All tax filing and payment deadlines that fell after Aug. 8, when the wildfires broke out, have been extended to Feb. 15, the IRS said Monday. The postponement covers people who had filed for extensions on their 2022 income taxes, people paying quarterly estimated income tax payments, and several other situations.



The deadline extension adds to other forms of relief offered to Maui residents in the wake of the fires, which killed at least 114 people and destroyed more than 2,200 buildings and caused an estimated $5.5 billion in damage, according to the Maui Emergency Management Agency.

For instance, FEMA is providing $700 one-time payments to people displaced by the fires. Federal housing agencies said counselors were available to help renters and homeowners find further assistance.

The IRS automatically extends deadlines for people living in counties declared federal disaster areas.

