IRS To Stop Unannounced Home and Business Visits On Security and Fraud Concerns

Published July 24, 2023
A flag with the seal of the Treasury Department flies outside the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service on April 07, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The IRS announced Monday that, effective immediately, most unannounced visits by agency revenue officers to taxpayers will end in an effort to reduce public confusion and enhance safety measures for employees and taxpayers alike.

Key Takeaways

  • Most unannounced IRS visits to collect unpaid balances at homes and businesses have ended for taxpayers.
  • IRS commissioner Danny Werfel said the decision comes amid safety concerns from taxpayers and IRS employees.
  • Unannounced visits may still occur rarely, under special circumstances.

According to a statement released by the IRS, unannounced visits will end except in a few unique circumstances and will be replaced with mailed letters to schedule meetings.

Safety Is of 'Paramount Importance'

"The safety of IRS employees is of paramount importance, and this decision will help protect those whose jobs have only grown more dangerous in recent years because of false, inflammatory rhetoric about the agency and its workforce,” said Tony Reardon, national president of the National Treasury Employees Union. “We look forward to working with the IRS on this and other actions to protect the safety of all IRS employees."

According to IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel, security concerns have increased on multiple fronts in recent years. The growing number of scam artists bombarding taxpayers has created confusion about IRS revenue officers visiting their homes. It is not uncommon for scam artists to appear at the door posing as IRS agents, causing confusion among taxpayers and law enforcement.

"We have the tools we need to successfully collect revenue without adding stress with unannounced visits," Werfel said. "The only losers with this change in policy are scammers posing as the IRS."

Appointment Letter to Replace Surprise Visits

Instead of unannounced visits, revenue officers will contact taxpayers through a 725-B appointment letter, followed by a meeting. By doing this, taxpayers will feel more prepared for their meetings.

Although most unannounced visits will end, they may occur in a few cases. Among these rare instances are the service of summonses and subpoenas, as well as sensitive enforcement activities involving the seizure of assets, especially those that may not be reachable by the government.

Under the old policy, unannounced visits typically numbered in the tens of thousands per year, whereas summonses, subpoenas and seizures occur less than a few hundred times annually.

