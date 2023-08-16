IRS Touts Improvements In Customer Service A Year After It Received Funding Boost

Key Takeaways

  • The IRS has made progress modernizing and improving its customer service in the year since the Inflation Reduction Act authorized more funding for the agency.
  • Taxpayers suffered when the pandemic disrupted IRS operations, leading to long wait times for customer service and delays processing tax returns.
  • The extra funding let the IRS hire more workers, making for a smoother tax season this year and allowing further modernization projects.

If you had a smooth interaction with the IRS lately, or a short wait time on the phone with the agency, it may be your tax dollars at work.

The IRS has been spending the $80 billion in extra funding it got from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 to hire more customer service agents, create chatbots, reduce paperwork, and open centers around the country where taxpayers can get in-person assistance, the Treasury Department said in a report Wednesday.

The report highlights how the extra funding—set to be delivered over 10 years—has helped the agency avoid a repeat of the chaotic tax filing seasons from 2020 through 2022. With normal operations disrupted by the pandemic, the IRS found itself buried in a backlog of millions of unprocessed tax returns. 

In the 2022 tax season, only 13% of the people who called the agency reached a live person, and the agency was left with a backlog of 29 million unprocessed tax returns and pieces of correspondence, according to a report by the Taxpayer Advocate, an internal IRS watchdog. 

This spring, 87% of callers got through, and the average wait time was cut to three minutes from 28 minutes, the Treasury Department said. It also said it had cleared all the error-free tax returns from its backlog. 

The report also noted efforts to modernize an agency that still relies on systems that are in some cases 60 years old. 

The agency electronically scanned 225 times more documents than it did in 2022, and taxpayers were able to reply to an additional 51 forms and letters online rather than with paper. The Taxpayer Advocate has called paperwork the IRS’s “kryptonite,” identifying it as a major source of unneeded expense and inefficiency. 

