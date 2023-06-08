Is Eurozone In a Recession? Depends on Your Definition of a Recession

By
Diccon Hyatt
Diccon Hyatt
Full Bio
Diccon Hyatt is an experienced financial and economics reporter who has covered the pandemic-era economy in hundreds of stories over the past two years. He's written hundreds of stories breaking down complex financial topics in plainspoken language, emphasizing the impact that economic currents would have on individuals' finances and the market. He's also worked at The Balance, U.S. 1, Community News Service and the Middletown Transcript.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 08, 2023
European flag in Frankfurt, Germany

littleclie/Getty Images

An important group of European countries experienced two quarters in a row of shrinking economic output, meeting a rule-of-thumb definition for a “recession.”

The Eurozone—a group of 19 countries that have adopted the Euro as their official currency—had its gross domestic product shrink 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, according to official data released Thursday. According to a commonly used definition of a recession, two consecutive quarters of falling GDP means an economy is in a recession. 

The larger group of 27 countries that make up the European Union posted 0.1% GDP growth in the first quarter.

The group of economists that officially call recessions in the Eurozone use more complex criteria and have not yet sounded the alarm. Whether or not a recession has officially begun in the Eurozone, the downtick in GDP highlights how much the anti-inflation interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank have slowed down economic growth. 

From the perspective of European workers, the economy doesn’t look much like a recession at all: the unemployment rate for the Eurozone hit a record low in April, the latest data available. 

“The decline of 0.1% in both the fourth and first quarters is so minimal though, and the labour market is so strong that it’s hard to argue that this is a recessionary environment,” Bert Colijn, a senior economist at ING, wrote in a commentary. “The stagnation of the economy does mark a clear cut from the recent post-pandemic boom though.”

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. EuroStat. "GDP and Main Components."

  2. Euro Area Business Cycle Network. "FAQ."

  3. EuroStat. "Unemployment rates, EU and EA, seasonally adjusted, January 2008 - April 2023."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description