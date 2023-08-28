Jabil Shares Jump After Agreeing to Sell Its Mobility Business to BYD for $2.2 Billion

Shares of U.S.-based manufacturing company Jabil (JBL) jumped over 7% in early trading on Monday after it agreed to sell its mobility business to the electronics arm of EV maker and Apple vendor BYD for $2.2 billion.

Jabil said the deal would help it improve its capital management and enhance shareholder value through buybacks. The agreement will also allow Jabil to raise investments in other areas, such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, healthcare, and AI cloud data centers.

Under the deal, Jabil's product manufacturing businesses in Chengdu and Wuxi, including components manufacturing for existing customers, will be sold to BYD. Once the acquisition is finalized, the sold unit will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of BYD Electronic, with the financial results consolidated in the group's financial statements.

An Apple supplier, BYD Electronic provides high-end, platform-based manufacturing and supply chain services to the electronic manufacturing sector and consumer industries. About 70% of BYD Electronic's revenue in 2022 stemmed from selling components for consumer products such as smartphones and laptops.

This deal could help BYD expand its customer base and product portfolio in its smartphone component business, and increase market share.

The agreement is subject to both parties' due diligence and regulatory approval.