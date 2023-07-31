J&J Leads Losses on the Dow After Court Rejects Bankruptcy Plans

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 31, 2023
Johnson & Johnson baby powder

AFP Contributor / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Johnson & Johnson shares dropped after a judge ruled against its plan to resolve talcum powder-related lawsuits.
  • The court rejected for a second time the proposal to allow a subsidiary that took on the liabilities to declare bankruptcy.
  • J&J said it would appeal the decision and defend itself against the lawsuits.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was the worst-performing stock in the Dow after the pharmaceutical and medical device maker failed for a second time to get a court’s approval to handle talcum powder-related liability claims through bankruptcy.

U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Michael Kaplan in New Jersey rejected the company’s proposal, ruling the lawsuits didn’t put the firm in immediate “financial distress.”

J&J has been sued by thousands of plaintiffs who claim its talcum powder caused them to develop cancer because it contained asbestos. The company planned to handle them by letting a new subsidiary, LTL Management, assume liabilities and declare bankruptcy. LTL would then pay $8.9 billion in settlements, which would end any future liability.  

That move in 2021 was challenged by some plaintiffs and turned down by a Philadelphia court earlier this year. LTL tried again, claiming more plaintiffs were in favor. However, Judge Kaplan said he saw no reason why LTL needed Chapter 11 relief. 

J&J indicated LTL would appeal the ruling and the company would defend itself vigorously against the lawsuits, which it called “specious and without merit.”

Shares of Johnson & Johnson fell close to 4% on Monday following the news, and have been in negative territory for most of 2023.

JNJ

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Johnson & Johnson. "Johnson & Johnson Subsidiary to Appeal Bankruptcy Court Ruling that Deprived Talc Claimants of an Equitable and Efficient Resolution."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description