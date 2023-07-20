J&J Beats Estimates and Boosts Outlook as Medtech Product Demand Grows

Published July 20, 2023
Johnson and Johnson

Key Takeaways

  • Johnson & Johnson's second quarter profit and sales beat estimates.
  • The company benefited from seniors undergoing procedures delayed because of COVID-19 and higher demand for its medtech products.
  • JNJ raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecast.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) advanced as the pharmaceutical and medical products firm posted better-than-expected results and raised its guidance on higher demand for its medtech products.

The company reported fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80, with revenue up 6.3% to $25.53 billion. Both exceeded estimates.

Sales at J&J’s MedTech division, which makes devices for surgeries, orthopedics, and vision, jumped 12.9%, as many older Americans opted for medical procedures they put off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pharmaceutical revenue increased 3.1%, held down by falling sales of the firm’s COVID-19 vaccine. Consumer health revenue rose 5.4%.

CEO Joaquin Duato said J&J was entering the second half of the year in a position of strength because of numerous catalysts, “including becoming a two-sector company focused on Pharmaceutical and MedTech innovation.” In May, the company spun off its consumer health unit into an independent company named Kenvue (KVUE).

J&J boosted its full-year EPS to $10.70 to $10.80, up from the previous $10.60 to $10.70. It sees sales of $98.8 billion to $99.8 billion compared to its earlier prediction of $97.9 billion to $98.9 billion.

Johnson & Johnson shares climbed 6% in early trading on Thursday following the news, but remained down for the year.

