Johnson & Johnson Forecasts Double-Digit Earnings Growth After Kenvue Spin-Off

By
Fatima Attarwala
Fatima Attarwala
Full Bio
Fatima Attarwala is a business news writer and editor with a decade of experience researching, analyzing, and commenting on issues influencing the economy.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 30, 2023
A sign is posted at the Johnson & Johnson campus on August 26, 2019 in Irvine, California.
Mario Tama / Getty Images.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Wednesday released its first earnings forecast as a standalone pharmaceutical and medical devices company, estimating double-digit growth in earnings this year.

Key Takeaways

  • Johnson & Johnson Wednesday updated its first-half financials and full-year guidance after the separation of its consumer health unit Kenvue.
  • The company expects adjusted earnings per share of between $10 and $10.10, 12.5% higher than last year.
  • Without Kenvue, first-half sales were $42 billion, an increase of 5.9% year-on-year.
  • However, net earnings dropped 44.7% to $4.9 billion.

J&J forecasts full-year adjusted earnings per share to come in between $10 and $10.10, 12.5% higher than in 2022.

With the completion of its Kenvue exchange offer, in which shares of J&J were swapped with Kenvue stock, the consumer health business will be reported as discontinued operations, including a gain of about $20 billion in this year's third quarter.

Now focusing on its pharmaceutical and medical technology businesses, J&J's first-half sales were $42 billion, an increase of 5.9% year-on-year. Its net earnings, stripped of Kenvue, were down 44.7% to $4.9 billion. With Kenvue's results, earnings fell 49% to just over $5 billion in the first half of 2023.

While $13.2 billion was generated in cash proceeds from Kenvue's IPO and debt offering, Johnson & Johnson maintains a 9.5% stake in the new consumer health company.

Kenvue's separation from Johnson & Johnson was one of the most substantial shakeups in the conglomerate's history. Considered one of the biggest IPOs of the year, Kenvue's stock swap was hugely popular with shareholders.

J&J's shares inched up about 0.1% Wednesday morning.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Johnson & Johnson. "Johnson & Johnson Announces Updated Financials and 2023 Guidance Following Completion of the Kenvue Separation."

  2. Johnson & Johnson. "Johnson & Johnson Announces Final Results of Exchange Offer and Finalizes Separation of Kenvue Inc."

  3. Johnson & Johnson. “Johnson & Johnson Reports Q2 2023 Results.”

  4. Johnson & Johnson. “Johnson & Johnson Reports Q1 2023 Results.”

  5. Barron's. "J&J Makes It Official: Kenvue Stock Swap Was a Huge Hit With Shareholders."

  6. CNBC. "J&J’s consumer-health spinoff Kenvue jumps 22% in public market debut."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description