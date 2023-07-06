Job Cuts Fall to the Lowest Level in Eight Months

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 06, 2023
People lineup as the doors open to the Mega Job Fair held at the FLA Live Arena on June 23, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Layoff announcements fell in June to the lowest level since October.
  • Despite June's decline, planned job cuts soared in the first half of 2023.
  • Tech sector layoff announcements skyrocketed this year.

Layoff announcements sank in June to the lowest level since October, but remained higher than a year ago, according to a survey from outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

U.S.-based companies reported 40,709 planned job cuts last month, a 49% drop from May. However, that was still 25% more than last June. Every month this year has had more cuts than in the same month in 2022.

Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas, noted that June is historically the slowest month for job cut announcements, but added it’s “possible that the deep job losses predicted due to inflation and interest rates will not come to pass, particularly if the Fed holds rates.”

C,G&G Job Cut Announcements
Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

For the first half of 2023, planned layoffs totaled 458,209, 244% higher than the first six months of last year. Except for the pandemic year of 2020, that was the most in any first half since 2009 during the Great Recession

The technology sector reported the greatest number of job cuts this year, with 141,516, a jump of 2,353% year-over-year, and the second-highest first half ever, trailing only 2001 when more than 168,000 lost their jobs in the wake of the dotcom bubble bursting.

The tech sector was followed by retailers (-48,212), financial firms (-39,768), and health care/products companies and manufacturers (-38,279).

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Challenger, Gray & Christmas. "Job Cuts Drop 49% in June 2023, Lowest Total Since October 2022; Is the Tech Purge Over?."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description