Job Hunters Have Had The Upper Hand in These Three States in the Wake of the Pandemic

Where you live may impact how much of an advantage you have on the job hunt as employer demand outpaces the supply of workers in some states more than others.

Key Takeaways Wisconsin, Louisiana and North Dakota were the states that had the highest unmet demand in the job market.

Connecticut, New Jersey and New York had the smallest gaps between the number of open jobs and the number of workers.

The unemployment level has been at historic lows nationally in the wake of the pandemic.

Some states saw job openings double in the wake of the pandemic, according to an analysis of employment data from December 2022 by the St. Louis Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, the number of workers in those states remained unchanged—and in some cases even shrunk—compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Jobs openings grew the most in Wisconsin, Louisiana and North Dakota compared to pre-pandemic levels. For example, Wisconsin saw a 110% spike in job openings while the labor force decreased 2.3%.

Washington D.C. had the largest labor shortfall—and in turn, was the market in which job-seekers had the biggest advantage. Labor demand was 6.8% higher than supply in the nation's capital. That ratio for Wisconsin was 5.3% and for Louisana, it was 5.2%.

"Key industries in these states are facing labor shortfalls for a variety of demographic and economic reasons," wrote Nathan Jefferson and Jack Fuller, authors of the analysis. "Other factors behind the labor shortages in these high-tightness states include low rates of internal migration, aging populations and a reduction in the relative advantages of previously high-paying industries, thanks to the tighter labor market nationally."

For example, Wisconsin's tightness is in part caused by an aging workforce. Manufacturing accounts for a large swath of employment opportunities in the state but workers are aging out without younger counterparts to replace them, according to the report.

Economists noted there were 2.4 million "excess retirements" due to the pandemic and that family members left the workforce to care for relatives or their homes. The closing of the economy during the pandemic saw significant job losses short-term but also inspired some to leave the workforce on a permanent basis.

Employers were not as hard up for staffers in the North East. The number of jobs available was closest matched to the labor force in the New York tri-state area. Connecticut's labor demand was 1.4% higher than the labor supply, while in New Jersey it was 1.1% and New York was at 0.4%.

New York's near-balanced labor market has come as the employee pool has shrunk, according to the report. New York's labor force is nearly 4% lower than it was before the pandemic, and job openings have also fallen from their November 2021 highs.



Nationally, the unemployment rate in January 2023 was 3.4%, the lowest since 1969. Using Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the economists found there were 5.5 million more job openings than unemployed workers. The first-ever instance of job openings exceeding the number of unemployed workers occurred in January 2018.