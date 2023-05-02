Job Openings Kept Drying Up in March

The labor market continued to descend from its pandemic-recovery heights.

By
Diccon Hyatt
Diccon Hyatt
Full Bio
Diccon Hyatt is an experienced financial and economics reporter who has covered the pandemic-era economy in hundreds of stories over the past two years. He's written hundreds of stories breaking down complex financial topics in plainspoken language, emphasizing the impact that economic currents would have on individuals' finances and the market. He's also worked at The Balance, U.S. 1, Community News Service and the Middletown Transcript.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published May 02, 2023
Worker exiting a trailer

Hybrid Images / Getty Images

Job seekers found fewer options in March as the labor market continued to descend from its pandemic-recovery heights. 

The number of job openings fell to 9.6 million in March from 9.9 million in February, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday. Another way to put it, there were 1.6 job openings for every unemployed worker, down from 1.7 in February and well below the record high 2-to-1 ratio that workers enjoyed in March 2022. Although, that rate is well above the era between 2000 and the pandemic’s onset, when there were typically more workers per job opening than the other way around. 

Another sign of the job market turning against workers: the layoff rate edged up to 1.2% from 1% in February, reaching its highest since December 2020, reflecting a wave of highly publicized job cuts in the technology sector.

The report underscored how much the Federal Reserve’s campaign of anti-inflation interest rate hikes is having its intended effect of slowing the economy. With borrowing costs rising, and banks getting pickier about lending in the aftermath of several high-profile bank collapses, companies are finding it harder to find the funds to hire workers. The central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate again when it meets on Wednesday.

“The number of job openings continues to decline, as the post-Covid hiring wave ebbs further and businesses respond to the squeeze from higher interest rates and tighter credit conditions,” Ian Shepherdson, Chief U.S. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a commentary in advance of the report.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary."

  2. CME Group. "Fedwatch Tool."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description