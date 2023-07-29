1 in 4 Workers Are Currently Looking for a New Job

One in four workers is actively pursuing a new job, and an additional 24% plan to start the job search by year's end. Together, that's nearly half of respondents at 49% and an increase of 3 percentage points from the share of job hunters in December 2022, according to a recent Robert Half survey.

Those most likely to seek a change are Gen Zers (74%), technology professionals (64%), working parents (63%), and employees who have been with their company for two to four years (62%).

Survey results indicate when evaluating job postings, workers look for compensation, benefits, and remote work options.

Employers looking for the best talent will need to be efficient and open to negotiating.

Those most likely to make a career move are Gen Zers (74%), technology professionals (64%), working parents (63%), and employees who have been with their company for two to four years (62%), according to the survey. In addition, four in ten workers are open to contract work.

The results indicate that job seekers are motivated by three main criteria: compensation, benefits, and remote work options, something that hasn't changed since the survey was last performed in December 2022. More than 50% of respondents indicated they were motivated to seek a higher salary, specifically.

Reportedly, job seekers quickly lose interest when there is a lack of communication or an unreasonably lengthy application and interview process. Specifically, 40% of respondents said three or more rounds of interviews made them lose interest and withdraw from consideration.



The interview process now takes an average of 44 days, up from 43 a year ago, rising by a full day in Q1 2023, and many job seekers see it as a red flag indicating that companies are not ready to hire or are unsure of what they are looking for.

"Skilled workers are willing to make a move for the right opportunity," said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half. "If you're not offering competitive pay and benefits, and a work culture that promotes employee well-being and professional development, you're at a big disadvantage. Being efficient and open to negotiating is also critical to landing the best talent."

The survey was conducted between May 4 and 30, 2023, and includes responses from 2,500 workers 18 and older working at companies in the finance, accounting, technology, marketing, legal, administrative, customer support, and human resources, among others with 20 or more employees in the United States.