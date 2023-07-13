Job Switching Doesn’t Bring as Big a Raise as it Used To

For U.S. workers, the cooling job market means that switching jobs doesn’t pay off as much as it did last year.

That’s according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s wage growth tracker released Thursday, which showed that as of June, job switchers earned 6.1% more than they had 12 months before, compared to those who stayed in their jobs and saw annual raises of 5.4%. That was the smallest difference in two years, and far down from August 2022 when job-switchers’ raises were a record 2.8 percentage points higher than those who stayed.

The shrinking premium for changing jobs underscores how the labor market has avoided mass layoffs but is getting less favorable to workers. The advantage that employees have held in the job market since the economy began recovering from the pandemic is eroding, as the Federal Reserve’s campaign of anti-inflation interest rate hikes since March 2022 has slowed business down and reduced the demand for workers.



Demand for labor has been running hot as employers struggled to fill open positions from a labor force that has shrunk in part because of early retirements and an aging population.

The wage tracker, which is based on surveys of households from the Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, counts people as job-switchers if they changed occupation or industry in the last year, or their job in the last three months.



The Atlanta Fed's data matches what Nick Bunker, economic research director at the hiring lab for job search website Indeed, has seen in wages advertised in job postings. Those have also shown declines in year-over-year growth. Despite the decline, workers still have a lot of bargaining power, Bunker said.



"The leverage that workers have has decreased, but it's not all the way back to say the levels we were seeing back in late 2019," Bunker said. "And the job market in late 2019 was one where there were clearly advantages for job seekers that they hadn't seen in quite some time. So a return to 2019 would be pretty healthy spot."

