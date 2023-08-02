Jobs Are Back After The Pandemic, But Working? Not So Much

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, hiring is still booming, unemployment is near historic lows, yet Americans as a whole are still working fewer hours than they did in 2019.

Key Takeaways The number of hours Americans are working per person fell dramatically during the pandemic and has yet to recover, despite the job market having bounced back already.



The reason for the decline in hours worked: a smaller percentage of the population is working than before, because of a wave of retirements during the pandemic.



The hours-worked-per-capita statistic compiled by economists at the St. Louis Fed is, however, rising back to normal, much faster than during the recovery from the Great Recession.



That’s according to research released this week by economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, who compared different measures of how well the U.S. labor market has recovered from the damage caused by COVID-19 and business shutdowns in early 2020.

An analysis by economist Serdar Birinci and research associate Trần Khánh Ngân showed that the average hours worked per person in the U.S. has been slower to recover than the employment rate, which bounced back relatively quickly and is now above pre-pandemic norms.

The researchers created an index to track changes in both measures, with 100 being equal to average levels in 2007 (The employment rate—simply the reverse of the better-known unemployment rate—shows what percentage of the workforce has a job.)





The reason for the slump in average hours worked: a smaller proportion of the population is working these days, mainly because the pandemic caused so many older workers to retire, and they have yet to come back. However, the researchers noted, the hours worked per capita statistic is bouncing back much faster than it did in the wake of the Great Recession.

