Jobs Report, Debt Ceiling Vote Send Markets Higher

Key Takeaways
- Markets took off on strong jobs report and passage of the debt ceiling bill.
- Every stock in the Dow except Verizon Communications rose.
- Shares of 3M, DuPont, and others gained on "forever chemicals" settlement news.
U.S. equities skyrocketed to close out the holiday-shortened week after the Labor Department reported the economy added more jobs than anticipated last month, and the Senate passed the bill to increase the federal debt ceiling and prevent a potential government default. President Biden said he will sign the legislation and speak to the nation about it tonight.
For the week, the Dow and Nasdaq advanced 2%, and the S&P 500 climbed 1.8%.
All but one stock in the Dow was in positive territory, with more than half adding 2% or more. The average was led by Caterpillar (CAT) and 3M (MMM), whose shares each soared more than 8%. 3M’s gains came on a report it agreed to settle lawsuits over water pollution from so-called “forever chemicals.” DuPont (DD) and spinoffs Chemours (CC) and Corteva (CTVA) also announced a deal, and their shares jumped. Shares of chemical maker Dow (DOW) also took off.
DISH Network (DISH) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 on a report that Amazon (AMZN) is looking to offer wireless services to its Prime members. However, that news sent shares of T-Mobile US (TMUS), AT&T (T), and Verizon Communications (VZ) tumbling. Verizon was the only Dow laggard.
Shares of both Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and MongoDB (MDB) soared after the two companies posted better-than-expected results and raised their outlooks.
The debt ceiling vote and employment report affected more than just equities. Oil futures rose while gold futures sank. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note increased. The U.S. dollar was higher against the euro, pound, and yen. Prices for most major cryptocurrencies were up.