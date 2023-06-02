Jobs Report, Debt Ceiling Vote Send Markets Higher

Key Takeaways Markets took off on strong jobs report and passage of the debt ceiling bill.

Every stock in the Dow except Verizon Communications rose.

Shares of 3M, DuPont, and others gained on "forever chemicals" settlement news.

U.S. equities skyrocketed to close out the holiday-shortened week after the Labor Department reported the economy added more jobs than anticipated last month, and the Senate passed the bill to increase the federal debt ceiling and prevent a potential government default. President Biden said he will sign the legislation and speak to the nation about it tonight.



For the week, the Dow and Nasdaq advanced 2%, and the S&P 500 climbed 1.8%.



All but one stock in the Dow was in positive territory, with more than half adding 2% or more. The average was led by Caterpillar (CAT) and 3M (MMM), whose shares each soared more than 8%. 3M’s gains came on a report it agreed to settle lawsuits over water pollution from so-called “forever chemicals.” DuPont (DD) and spinoffs Chemours (CC) and Corteva (CTVA) also announced a deal, and their shares jumped. Shares of chemical maker Dow (DOW) also took off.

DISH Network (DISH) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 on a report that Amazon (AMZN) is looking to offer wireless services to its Prime members. However, that news sent shares of T-Mobile US (TMUS), AT&T (T), and Verizon Communications (VZ) tumbling. Verizon was the only Dow laggard.



Shares of both Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and MongoDB (MDB) soared after the two companies posted better-than-expected results and raised their outlooks.

The debt ceiling vote and employment report affected more than just equities. Oil futures rose while gold futures sank. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note increased. The U.S. dollar was higher against the euro, pound, and yen. Prices for most major cryptocurrencies were up.