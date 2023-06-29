Joby Shares Soar On $100M Investment, FAA Test Flight Approval

Shares of Joby Aviation (JOBY), which is developing electric aircraft for commercial passengers, jumped as high as 30% in early trading on Thursday after announcing a $100 million investment by South Korean SK Telecom (SKM).

Key Takeaways Joby Aviation received a $100 million equity investment from SK Telecom.

Toyota and Uber were early-stage investors in the eVTOL air taxi firm.

U.S. aviation regulators have also approved test flight plans.

SKT is working towards aerial ridesharing or air-taxis, alongside the Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. The equity investment deal announced on June 29 could open the door for Joby to play a significant role in the country's “K-UAM Grand Challenge,” demonstrating the potential of an air taxi service.

“Our partnership with SKT places Joby in the best possible position to capitalize on the opportunity presented by the Korean market, where we continue to see a strong drive from the government to realize aerial ridesharing," said Joby Founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt. SKT CEO Ryu Young-sang said commercial air flights "promises to greatly reduce customers’ travel time."

Joby has now received a total of $2 billion in funding, with about $400 million of that coming from Japanese automaker Toyota (TM). U.S. ride-hailing firm Uber (UBER) also invested, ahead of the August 2021 initial public offering (IPO), according to Crunchbase data. Joby announced this week that Toyota North America's CEO, Tetsuo Ogawa, will join its board this Saturday.



U.S. aviation regulators gave a green light for test flights and the company began production on its new electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft on Wednesday, which will be the first of nine vehicles in a $131 million U.S. Air Force contract.

Analysts at McKinsey say that by 2030, advanced air mobility (AAM) operators "could rival today’s largest airlines in flights per day and fleet size."

Joby shares are up over 210% year-to-date.