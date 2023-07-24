Johnson & Johnson Offers Exchange for Shares of Spinoff Kenvue

By
Fatima Attarwala
Fatima Attarwala
Full Bio
Fatima Attarwala is a business news writer and editor with a decade of experience researching, analyzing, and commenting on issues influencing the economy.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 24, 2023
Johnson and Johnson

Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will spin off at least 80.1% of its shares in consumer health company Kenvue (KVUE) through an exchange offer, the company said Monday.

J&J shareholders will have the choice to exchange all, some, or none of their common stock shares with Kenvue's shares at a 7% discount.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Johnson & Johnson is offering shareholders the option to exchange shares for Kenvue's at a 7% discount.
  • Consumer health company Kenvue separated from Johnson & Johnson in May.
  • J&J and Kenvue both reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter on resilient demand for their products.

Johnson & Johnson owned about 90% of Kenvue shares before launching the exchange offer. Kenvue was Johnson & Johnson's Consumer Health business before it was separated through an initial public offering (IPO) in May as part of a strategic decision to make both companies more agile and create long-term value for their respective shareholders.

In the IPO filing, J&J had agreed not to distribute shares for 180 days after the prospectus was filed in April without the consent of the lead underwriters, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Securities.

J&J and Kenvue both reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter, as demand for J&J's medtech products rose and consumer spending on Kenvue's brands like Band-Aid and Tylenol proved resilient. For Kenvue, it was the first quarterly earnings report since its IPO.

Shares of Kenvue slipped about 0.3% in early trading on Monday following the announcement and were down about 11% year-to-date, while Johnson & Johnson shares were up about 1.7% and up 5.8% for the year so far.

J&J, Kenvue YTD Return

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Johnson & Johnson. "Johnson & Johnson Launches Exchange Offer for Separation of Kenvue Inc."

  2. Johnson & Johnson. "Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health Separation Shareholder Q&A."

  3. Johnson & Johnson. "Johnson & Johnson Reports Q2 2023 Results."

  4. Kenvue. "Kenvue debuts with strong second quarter 2023 results."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description