Judge Paves Way For Microsoft's $68.7 Billion Purchase of Activision Blizzard

By
Bill McColl
Published July 11, 2023
Activision Blizzard

Daniel Boczarski / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • A federal judge denied an FTC request for an injunction preventing Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard.
  • The court ruled that the FTC likely wouldn't prevail in efforts to stop the deal on antitrust concerns.
  • The FTC could still appeal, and Microsoft is also negotiating with British regulators to get approval there.

A federal judge helped pave the way for Microsoft (MSFT) to complete its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI).

Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco denied a motion by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) seeking an injunction to block the deal over antitrust concerns. Judge Corley wrote the evidence suggests the combination would create more consumer access to the popular Call of Duty games and other Activision content.

However, the ruling doesn’t mean the purchase can move forward yet. The FTC can take the case to the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and Microsoft is negotiating with British regulators to get approval there. The FTC indicated it would be announcing its next steps in the coming days. 

Both companies hailed the decision.

“We’re optimistic that today’s ruling signals a path to full regulatory approval,” Activision CEO Bobby Kotick said in a memo to employees.

Activision Blizzard shares surged more than 9% to their highest level in two years following the news, while shares of Microsoft rose 0.2%.

ATVI/MSFT since Jan 1, 2021

YCharts
