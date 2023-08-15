July Retail Sales Beat Expectations

Shoppers continued to buoy the economy in July, as retail sales figures released on Tuesday proved higher than analysts expected.

Key Takeaways Retail sales rose 0.7% in July from the month before, above estimates.

Sales were up 3.2% from the same period a year ago.

Excluding motor vehicles and gasoline, sales climbed 5.3% year-over-year.



The Commerce Department reported July retail sales were up 0.7% from the month before, exceeding the average estimate of 0.4%. Sales were up 3.2% from the same period a year ago, and when the volatile motor vehicles and gasoline sales are removed, rose 5.3%.

Among durable goods sales, motor vehicle parts and dealers sales fell 0.3% in July but are up 7.6% year-over-year, while furniture sales fell 1.8% and are down 6.3% year-over-year. Electronics and appliance store sales fell 1.3% in July and declined 3.1% from the year prior.

Gasoline station sales edged 0.4% higher in July but are still down 20.8% year-over-year. Bar and restaurant sales climbed 1.4% in July and are up 11.9% from a year ago. Non-store retailers and internet sales jumped 1.9% in July, and are 10.3% higher year-over-year.

"While consumers have largely prioritized services purchases in recent months, summer sales likely encouraged more spending online and at stores, particularly for back-to-school categories," said Kayla Bruun, economic analyst at decision intelligence company Morning Consult in a statement.

"However, U.S. consumers are facing stiffer headwinds in the coming months, as cooling wage growth, higher interest rates on rising credit balances, resumption of student loan repayments and the prospect of resurgent inflation for certain categories threaten to more tightly pinch household budgets."

Overall, July's strong retail sales report suggests the Federal Reserve could still be on track for a rate hike at its September policy meeting, according to economists. However, the report today did little to dissuade traders from pricing in another pause in rate hikes.

"This robust increase won't comfort Fed officials and keeps the risk of tighter monetary policy very much on the table," wrote Oxford Economics' Oren Klachkin in an analysis. "Fed Chair Powell will likely strike a hawkish tone at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium next week."