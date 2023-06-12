Jumbo CD vs. Regular CD Rate: Which Is the Smarter Option Right Now?

Term Jumbo CD Rate Regular CD Rate Jumbo Rate vs. Regular Rate (percentage points) 3 months 5.20% APY 5.16% APY +0.04 6 months 5.46% APY 5.65% APY -0.19 1 year 5.52% APY 5.50% APY +0.02 18 months 5.27% APY 5.45% APY -0.18 2 years 5.23% APY 5.25% APY -0.02 3 years 5.18% APY 5.13% APY +0.05 4 years 5.12% APY 5.00% APY +0.12 5 years 4.84% APY 4.77% APY +0.07

Jumbo and regular CD rates are very close for most terms right now. The difference in what you can earn is not much when you do the math. For example, if you invested $100,000 in a 3-month jumbo CD with a rate of 5.20% APY, you'd earn $1,275.39 in interest by the time it matures. If you invested $100,000 in a 3-month regular CD with a rate of 5.16% APY, you'd earn $1,265.76 by the time the term was up. That's only a difference of $9.63—not huge.

Even if you invest for 5 years, you'd only earn about $422 more in interest with a jumbo CD, which is not that much considering the total interest you'll earn ($26,658.71 with the jumbo vs. $26,236.43 with the standard CD). So going with a jumbo CD won't always earn you that much more interest, and sometimes it will earn you less.

If you're looking to earn the highest interest rate, though, a jumbo will earn you more in five terms right now: 3 months, 1 year, 3 years, 4 years, and 5 years.

Will CD Rates Go Up or Down This Year?

Today's CD rates are the highest they've been since 2007. But the high-rate environment we're living in now can't last forever. CD rates closely follow movements in the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve. It's widely expected that the Fed will keep the fed funds rate where it is when it concludes its next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday. This afternoon, data on fed funds futures trading showed traders betting 76% to 24% in favor of a rate pause, which is up a little from sentiment at the end of Friday.

If the Fed does pause rate hikes, CD rates will likely stay where they are until the Fed meets again in July. Come that time, the majority of traders are betting on a rate hike, as the Fed continues to try to cool inflation. So CD rates could go even higher. But either way, with them at historic highs now, it's still a great time to lock one in now—regardless of whether it's a jumbo or a regular CD.



Tip If you need your money to stay liquid, a CD may not be the right move. Instead, you can look at the best high-yield savings accounts or money market accounts, which are also benefiting from this rate environment. The rates on these accounts could go down, but right now, the top rates are sitting above 5.00% APY. While the rate is not fixed, these accounts at least allow you to withdraw your money when needed and without penalty.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.