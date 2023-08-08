June Wholesale Inventories Fall, But Remain Elevated Over Last Year

By
Mary Beth Slack
Mary Beth is a news writer at Investopedia, writing about market economics and trading.
Published August 08, 2023
Employee Monte Grenz operates a forklift at the distribution center of the Oregon Freeze Dry Inc. facility in Tangent, Oregon, U.S

Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images

Total wholesale inventories—the stock of goods available for sale by wholesalers and a factor that may influence the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)—fell 0.5% to $905.2 billion in June compared to May but were 1.3% higher over the June last year, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday.

Key Takeaways

  • Wholesale inventories or value of goods available for sale by wholesalers fell 0.5% in June compared to the prior month but were up 1.3% from June last year.
  • June wholesale sales fell 0.7% compared to the prior month but were down 6.7% versus a year ago.
  • With some caveats, the Fed looks to wholesale inventories as an indicator of consumer spending.

Why Do Inventories and Wholesale Sales Matter?

Wholesalers are the business operating as a link between manufacturers and retailers, and the Fed may view wholesale inventories as indicative of consumer behavior—lower inventory numbers might signal high consumer demand, while high inventories might signal lower consumer demand.

Even though wholesale inventories declined slightly, they are significantly higher than a year ago. Additionally, wholesale sales for June were recorded at $643.3 billion, 0.7% lower than the prior month and down 6.7% from June 2022.

Wholesale inventories are a part of the broader business inventories, which help measure economic activity and, by extension, the GDP by acting as signals for demand. While a change in inventories doesn't necessarily have a direct bearing on the GDP, the pace of change in inventories does. For example, the rate of change of inventories over the prior quarter could impact GDP calculations as it did in the first quarter of 2022.

That said, wholesale inventory and sales data are issued on a two-month lag and have a large error factor.

An Eye On Inventory/Sales Ratio

The inventory/sales ratio rose to 1.41 in June compared to 1.3 a year ago. This ratio—calculated by dividing the dollar value of inventory by the dollar value of sales—indicates how quickly wholesalers can sell existing inventory.

That means the higher the ratio, the longer it takes for the inventory to get sold, which could be a sign of slowing demand, usually indicative of slowing economic activity.

