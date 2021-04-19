Kemper Life Insurance Review

Kemper Life is not one of our top-rated life insurance companies. You can review our list of the best life insurance companies for what we think are better options.

Kemper Life offers guaranteed issue whole life policies. You can get a policy regardless of your health history without undergoing a medical exam. In-person assistance available: Some of Kemper Life’s policies are sold by agents in your home, meaning they will come directly to your home to discuss your insurance options.

High level of complaints from policyholders: Kemper and its subsidiaries have received more complaints than is typical for its size. For people who prioritize responsive customer service, that issue is a major drawback.

While other insurance companies allow you to get quotes online, Kemper doesn’t offer that option. For details on its policies and pricing, you have to work with an agent. Higher-than-average premiums: Because most of Kemper’s policies are sold in-home, they have higher operational costs. As a result, they also have higher-than-average premiums.

What You Need to Know As of 2021, the Kemper Corporation services over 6.2 million policies.

Available Plans

Through Kemper Life and its subsidiaries, Kemper has four different life insurance plans available. Online quotes are not available, so you have to contact Kemper and ask to be connected to an agent.

Term Life

For those who want inexpensive, temporary coverage, term life insurance may be a good option. You receive coverage for a set term, and your beneficiaries receive a death benefit if you pass away during that term. Kemper offers terms of 10, 20, or 30 years.

Whole Life

Unlike term life insurance, whole life insurance provides you with permanent coverage. They also have a savings component that can accumulate cash value. You can tap into the cash value if you need money for your retirement, a major expense, or a sudden emergency.

Kemper has three whole life policies:

Whole Life: Kemper’s whole life policies have level premiums and are available to people of all ages.

Guaranteed issue policies allow you to get life insurance even if you’ve been denied coverage in the past. Plus, your premiums are guaranteed to never increase. Limited Pay Whole Life: With a limited pay whole life policy, you pay premiums for a set time period, such as 20 years. After that period ends, the policy is paid up, and you are no longer required to make payments.

Available Riders

While insurance companies often have a variety of riders you can add to your policy to customize your coverage, Kemper doesn’t have optional riders. Kemper’s policies provide basic coverage, but they don’t allow you to get coverage for family members or add accelerated benefits.

Customer Service

While many companies have robust websites and customer portals, Kemper Corporation’s site is very barebones. You cannot get a quote, make a payment, or change your beneficiaries online. However, you can download the forms you need for those processes.

The company also doesn’t have educational materials. Other companies have life insurance calculators to help you decide how much coverage you need, detailed articles explaining the different types of lie insurance available, and other tools.

To get a quote for a life insurance policy, you must contact an agent. To get started, you have to fill out a form with your contact information, and an agent will follow up with you.

Current policyholders can get help by contacting their agent or by calling 800-777-8467.

Complaint Index

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) collects all complaints that consumers submit about insurance companies. Based on the companies’ market shares, the NAIC creates complaint ratios that reflect how many complaints companies receive relative to their size.

The industry standard is 1.0. If a company has a ratio above 1.0, they received more complaints than the NAIC expected for a company of its size. Likewise, a score below 1.0 means the company received fewer complaints than is typical.

Kemper Life’s complaint ratio is significantly higher than the national complaint index. Reserve National Life Insurance Company—the company that underwrites some of Kemper’s life insurance policies—had a complaint ratio of 4.42 in 2020.

Because the complaint ratio was so high, we looked up customer complaints to see what the biggest issues were. The majority of complaints concerned claim handling and policyholder service. Customers reported problems getting responses from the company, unnecessary delays, and denials of claims.

Note Since 2018, Kemper’s complaint ratio has been much higher than average. Its complaint ratios in 2018, 2019, and 2020 were all over 1.7.

Third-Party Ratings

The Kemper Corporation has a good reputation in the insurance industry.

In 2021, AM Best—a credit rating agency that issues its opinions on companies’ financial stability—upgraded Kemper’s rating to “A” (Excellent) from “A-”. AM Best said the change was based on Kemper’s very strong balance sheet, operating performance, business profile, and enterprise risk management. A high rating from AM Best indicates that the company is reliable and able to pay out contractual claims.

Neither Kemper nor Reliable Life Insurance Company were included in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study. The study evaluated and ranked 24 top life insurance companies based on their available policies, customer service, and cost.

Cancellation Policy

As is typical for life insurance companies, Kemper customers can take advantage of a 10-day free look period. For 10 days after receiving your policy documents, you can review your plan and decide to cancel without penalty.

After the free look period expires, Kemper’s cancellation policies vary based on the type of coverage you have. With term life coverage, you can cancel at any time, but you won’t get a refund. If you have a whole life policy, you may be eligible for a surrender cash value.

To cancel your policy, contact your insurance agent.

Price

Most of Kemper’s policies are issued through its Kemper Home Service division, and agents visit customers in their homes to discuss their insurance needs, sell policies, and collect premiums. Because the in-home service model is more expensive, Kemper’s premiums tend to be higher than the industry average. As of 2020, the average policy Kemper issues has a face value of $5,800 and a monthly premium of $24.

Like other companies, Kemper requires you to select either “male” or “female” when completing an insurance application. Being nonbinary won’t prohibit you from qualifying for life insurance. However, you should be aware that most insurers haven’t yet updated their underwriting processes to reflect an awareness of gender issues, and their application processes may be outdated and restrictive.

Competition

Kemper sells multiple insurance policies, but its high number of consumer complaints and higher-than-average premiums are significant drawbacks. If you’re looking for a highly-rated insurance company with more competitive pricing and a better reputation for customer service, consider Northwestern Mutual—our pick for best whole life insurer.

While Kemper sells term and whole life policies, Northwestern Mutual has more options. It sells 12 insurance plans, including term, whole, universal, and variable universal policies. It also has several riders you can add to your policy to customize your coverage, including waiver of premium and accelerated care benefits.

When it comes to customer service, Northwestern Mutual has the clear edge over Kemper. The company’s complaint ratio was 0.05 in 2020, significantly lower than the national complaint index.

Northwestern Mutual was also ranked by J.D. Power as the fourth best individual life insurance company in the 2020 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study, beating out 20 other companies.