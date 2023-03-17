Key Consumer Sentiment Gauge Unexpectedly Fell in March

The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index fell for the first time in four months

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published March 17, 2023
Consumers shopping at a Target store

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

A gauge of consumer sentiment fell for the first time in four months in March, even before the financial turmoil caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The University of Michigan’s preliminary March Consumer Sentiment Index (MCSI) dropped to 63.4 from 67, below economists’ estimates of an unchanged reading and the lowest level since December. The reading of current economic conditions dipped 6.1% to 66.4, and the Index of Consumer Expectations dropped to 61.5 from 64.7. Both also missed forecasts.

The decrease in the Consumer Sentiment Index "was already fully realized prior to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank," when about 85% of the interviews for the survey had already been completed, noted Joanne Hsu, director of the consumer survey. She explained that, overall, all the components of the index worsened relatively evenly, "primarily on the basis of persistently high prices." She added that created downward momentum for sentiment leading into last week’s banking worries. 

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (MCSI)

YCharts

Inflation Expectations Down

Hsu pointed out that consumers’ inflation expectations for the year ahead fell to 3.8% from 4.1% last month, the lowest since April 2021. Respondents anticipated inflation over the next five years to be 2.8%, the lowest in six months. 

However, she explained that the "ongoing turbulence in the financial sector," along with uncertainty about how the Federal Reserve will respond, means the outlook for inflation will likely be volatile in the months ahead.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. University of Michigan. "Survey of Consumers: Preliminary Results for March 2023."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description