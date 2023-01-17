KeyCorp's Profit May Dip Even as Net Interest Margin Climbs

Key Takeaways KeyCorp is expected to say EPS fell to $0.54 in the fourth quarter from $0.64 a year ago.

Revenue will likely decline by less than a percent to $1.9 billion.

KeyCorp's net interest margin probably rose to the highest level in nearly three years as the Fed raised interest rates multiple times in 2022.

KeyCorp (KEY) will probably say profits fell in the fourth quarter as higher expenses and lower overdraft revenue offset its widest net interest margin in almost three years.

Net income fell about a sixth to $507.8 million, or earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54, as revenue dropped by about 1% to $1.9 billion, according to estimates from Visible Alpha.

Higher interest rates have been a boon for many banks in the past year, allowing them to widen net interest margins. Yet KeyCorp said in December that it earned less from overdrafts after lowering customer fees, and said a pension settlement boosted expenses, as well as higher incentive compensation, and charges due to reductions in office space. It also said its expenses would be at the higher range of expectations because of pension settlement charges, higher incentive compensation, and charges due to reduction in office space, raised expenses.

KeyCorp shares are down by 29% in the past year, compared with a 10% drop in the S&P 500 Financial Sector Index.

Source: TradingView. TradingView