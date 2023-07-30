Kim Kardashian’s Skims Is Now Worth $4 Billion—Here’s Kim K’s Net Worth

The latest Skims funding round added about $500 million to Kardashian’s net worth

By
Hiranmayi Srinivasan
Published July 30, 2023
Kim Kardashian

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims, is now worth $4 billion, according to The New York Times. Skims raised $270 million in a funding round led by asset management company Wellington Management. That’s up from 2022, when Skims was valued at $3.2 billion by investors. 

The latest Skims funding round added about $500 million to Kardashian’s fortune. Kardashian now has a net worth of $1.7 billion—up from $1.2 billion—thanks to Skims, in which she has a 35% stake. The billionaire TV star and business mogul ranked third on Forbes’ list of the Richest Women Celebrities in America, behind Oprah Winfrey and Rihanna.

Key Takeaways

  • Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims, is now worth $4 billion.
  • Kardashian has a net worth of $1.7 billion—up from $1.2 billion—thanks to Skims, in which she has a 35% stake.
  • In 2020, Kardashian sold 20% of her makeup and fragrance brand KKW Beauty to international beauty company Coty, Inc., for $200 million. 
  • Kardashian reportedly earns about $7.5 million per season of the reality show, The Kardashians, on Hulu.

SKIMS

A majority of Kardashian’s wealth comes from her stake in Skims, which she co-founded along with business partners Emma and Jens Grede in 2019. While the company started as an online shapewear brand, it has added lounge and swimwear and has plans to open physical stores and sell men’s clothing. Skims’ sales are projected to reach $750 million in 2023, up from $500 million last year. The retail company has a customer base that is composed of 70% Gen Z and millennial customers.

KKW Beauty & SKKN by Kim

Kardashian founded KKW Beauty, a makeup and fragrance brand, in 2017. In 2020, Kardashian sold 20% of KKW Beauty to international beauty company Coty, Inc., for $200 million. The company was valued at $1 billion at the time. Kardashian eventually shut down KKW Beauty in 2021 and launched a luxury skincare brand, SKKN by Kim, in 2022. Among its products, the high-end brand features a nine-step skincare regimen that retails for $673.  

As of July 2023, Kardashian is reportedly in talks to buy back the minority stake from Coty to expand SKKN’s beauty categories, according to The Wall Street Journal.

SKKY

In 2022, Kardashian launched a private equity firm, SKKY Partners, along with Jay Sammons, a former partner at global investment firm Carlyle. The firm’s main focus is investing in consumer and media companies across various sectors, including hospitality, digital and e-commerce and luxury. SKKY is reportedly looking to raise at least $1 billion from investors. Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, serves as a partner at the firm. 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kardashian (along with the rest of her family), rose to fame from their reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired on E! For 20 seasons. According to TMZ, the Kardashians signed a $150 million deal with E! Network for the last five seasons of KUWTK, for about $30 million per season. In an interview, Jenner told Ellen Degeneres that the money from KUWTK is split evenly among the family.

When the show was on E!, Kardashian reportedly earned about $4.5 million per season. In 2021, the family started another reality TV show on Hulu called The Kardashians, a deal that reportedly paid the Kardashian-Jenners a nine-figure salary. That’s at least $100 million for the three seasons currently streaming on Hulu. Kim, an executive producer, earns between $7.5 million and $8.3 million per season on The Kardashians.

Kardashian was formerly married to rapper Kanye West, with whom she shares four children. She reportedly paid $23 million to keep the $60 million mansion she shared with West.

Social Media

Kardashian has been a global influencer on social media for years, and the Kardashians have long been considered the family that shaped influencer culture. Kim has 363 million followers on Instagram and earns between $300,000 and $1 million for each sponsored Instagram post. The business mogul has done numerous brand collaborations over the years. Some of Kardashian’s most recent brand partnerships include a line with Beats headphones, called Beats x Kim, and a custom flavor called ‘Kimade’ with the energy drink brand Alani Nu.

