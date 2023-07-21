KKR Expands Its Chemicals Portfolio by Buying Chase Corp for $1.3 Billion

Private equity firm KKR (KKR) said on Friday it would buy Chase Corp (CCF) for $1.3 billion, in a move that would help KKR expand its exposure in the specialty chemicals space.

Under the terms of the agreement, KKR will buy Chase Corp’s shares at $127.50 each and expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter, pending shareholder and regulatory approval.

KKR is making its investment in Chase through its North America Fund XIII, and the acquisition of Chase Corp will build KKR’s industrial portfolio, which includes companies like Charter Next Generation and Hyperion Materials & Technologies.

KKR said it plans to create an equity ownership program for Chase Corp’s employees post-acquisition. Peter Chase, Adam Chase, Mary Chase, and the Edward L. Chase Trust, collectively holding approximately 26%, voted in favor of the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, pending shareholder and regulatory approval.

In January 2019, KKR acquired Taiwan-based LYC Chemical for $1.56 billion.

Shares of KKR dipped 0.7% in intraday trading on Friday following the news, while Chase Corp’s shares were down 1.6%.

