Kraken vs. Coinbase: Which Should You Choose?

Kraken Coinbase Main platform features Low fees, strong security protections, and more currency options Easy to use for beginners and can use PayPal to withdraw or sell Fees 0% to 0.26% per trade, 3.75% + €0.25 for credit card purchases, and 1.7% + $0.10 for online banking processing 0.50% per trade, 3.99% for credit card purchases, and 1.49% for Coinbase wallet or bank account purchases Number of cryptocurrencies supported 56 51 Security features 2FA withdrawal email confirmation, air-gapped cold storage, strict surveillance, precise API key permission control, SSL encryption Two-step verification, biometric fingerprint logins, insurance in the event Coinbase is breached, FDIC-insured USD balances, AES-256 encryption for digital wallets Types of transactions supported Buy, sell, send, receive, exchange, futures trading, Cryptowatch, and stacking Buy, sell, send, receive, and exchange Maximum trading amount $100,000 $25,000

Kraken vs. Coinbase: Features

Each cryptocurrency exchange caters to industry investors and first-timers alike. Still, Kraken offers features ideal for worldwide investors or U.S. traders who don’t mind giving up convenience for lower fees and additional services. Coinbase’s digital options facilitate processes for U.S. investors. With both Kraken and Coinbase, you’ll get:

Coinbase offers trading in over 100 countries and Kraken in 176. Both provide varying functions depending on location. For instance, Coinbase isn’t available to Hawaii residents, and Kraken isn’t available in New York or Washington. Customer service: Global service is available around the clock for both platforms via live chat. Support availability can decrease, and wait times increase, during high-traffic trading times. Both offer help center guides and question-and-answer centers.

Global service is available around the clock for both platforms via live chat. Support availability can decrease, and wait times increase, during high-traffic trading times. Both offer help center guides and question-and-answer centers. Margin trading: Kraken offers margin trading with up to five-times leverage, which is average in the industry. Coinbase added the feature in early 2020, offering limited availability at three-times leverage.

Kraken offers margin trading with up to five-times leverage, which is average in the industry. Coinbase added the feature in early 2020, offering limited availability at three-times leverage. Mobile apps: Each exchange has a highly rated mobile application, offering all the features available on a web browser. However, Kraken’s app isn’t available in seven countries, including Japan and the U.S.

Kraken offers Cryptowatch, a trading terminal that analyzes and generates data on over 4,000 cryptocurrency markets. The free service allows traders to monitor price movements and market trends across various platforms and set price alerts. A paid version will enable investors to use the terminal to trade on multiple exchanges, perfect for experienced users.

Coinbase has an added feature, as well. They provide users with a hot wallet they can use to deposit, store, and withdraw currency. You don’t need to be a Coinbase user to use the wallet, making it ideal for traders that transfer between various fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies. Kraken offers clients a digital wallet to store coins between purchases but does not provide a personal wallet service.

Kraken vs. Coinbase: Currencies

Both exchanges support USD, EUR, CAD, AUD, GBP, CHF, and JPY fiat currencies. Coinbase has 50 cryptocurrencies available for trade, while Kraken has 56. Investors wanting more currency options appreciate Kraken’s broader selection, but each provider offers different choices, so users looking for something specific can search both to find what they want.

For instance, Kraken offers Flow (FLOW) and Icon (ICX) but doesn’t support Cardano Network’s ADA or Band Protocol’s BAND. You can trade Filecoin (FIL) and Yearn Finance (YFI) on Coinbase but not Tron (TRX) or Siacoin (SC).

In addition to Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrencies supported by Kraken and Coinbase include:

Cardano (ADA)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Chainlink (LINK)

Ethereum (ETH)

Litecoin (LTC)

Kraken vs. Coinbase: Security

Security measures are crucial when considering which exchange to use. Both platforms have solid security track records, and neither has had any significant breaches. Kraken stores 95% of its assets in guarded air-gapped cold storage and has strict surveillance across the entire platform and multiple checkpoints throughout the signup process.

Coinbase keeps 98% of deposits in offline, geographically distributed cold storage. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insures up to $250,000 of an individual’s USD cash balances, a plus for U.S. traders.

On the user side, Kraken and Coinbase offer these multi-layered security features:

Security keys: When inserted into your computer drive, physical security keys authenticate your login and generate a one-time passcode. You can create several keys and store them in secure locations.

When inserted into your computer drive, physical security keys authenticate your login and generate a one-time passcode. You can create several keys and store them in secure locations. Pretty good privacy (PGP): Each platform guides you through setting up PGP encryption for online communications with the exchange. This precaution will help ensure all cryptocurrency correspondences are kept private and secure.

Each platform guides you through setting up PGP encryption for online communications with the exchange. This precaution will help ensure all cryptocurrency correspondences are kept private and secure. Two-factor authentication (2FA): Kraken and Coinbase offer 2FA when making withdrawals and transfers. The Coinbase system defaults to 2FA for SMS verification during login.

Kraken and Coinbase offer 2FA when making withdrawals and transfers. The Coinbase system defaults to 2FA for SMS verification during login. Authenticator apps: Along with 2FA, Coinbase offers highly secure apps like Google Authenticator for logging in, but Kraken exclusively uses authenticator apps for logging in to their system.

Kraken vs. Coinbase: Fees

One significant divide between Kraken and Coinbase comes in the form of transaction fee structures. Kraken falls well below industry standards with its maker-taker construct, whereas Coinbase’s baseline 4% transaction fee is one of the highest in the industry.

Kraken calculates transaction fees according to the volume you trade in a 30-day rolling period. The fee schedule includes:

Transactions $0 to $50,000 pay a 0.16% maker fee or a 0.26% taker fee

Transactions $50,001 to $100,00 pay a 0.14% maker fee or a 0.24% taker fee

Transactions $100,001 to $250,000 pay a 0.12% maker fee or a 0.22% taker fee

Transactions $250,001 to $500,000 pay a 0.10% maker fee or a 0.20% taker fee

Transactions $500,001 to $1,000,000 pay a 0.08% maker fee or a 0.18% taker fee

Transactions $1,000,001 to $2,500,000 pay a 0.06% maker fee or a 0.16% taker fee

Transactions $2,500,001 to $5,000,000 pay a 0.04% maker fee or a 0.14% taker fee

Transactions over $5,000,001 to $10,000,000 pay a 0.02% maker fee and a 0.12% taker fee

Transactions over $10,000,000 pay a 0% maker fee and a 0.10% taker fee

The upgraded Coinbase Pro account saves on trading costs, but Kraken’s fees are still much lower. For example, a $1,000 trade will cost $5 (0.50%) with Coinbase Pro, $40 (4%) with Coinbase, and $1.60 (0.16%) with Kraken.