Kroger Shares Fall After Sales Come Up Short as Shoppers Watch Spending

Kroger (KR) shares dropped over 3% intraday on Thursday after the biggest U.S. supermarket chain by revenue missed sales estimates and gave a muted outlook.

Kroger reported fiscal 2023 revenue was up 1.3% to $45.2 billion, slightly less than estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 exceeded forecasts. The company indicated that increased promotions and theft limited profits.

CEO Rodney McMullen explained that shoppers are increasingly watching what they spend because of inflation and economic uncertainty.

For the year, Kroger anticipates EPS will be $4.45 to $4.60, the same guidance it gave in March. The midpoint of $4.52 per share was less than analysts expected.

CFO Gary Millerchip said that 2023 comparable store sales will still be up 1% to 2% as expected, although at the low end of that over the next three quarters. He added current quarter EPS would also be at the low end of the company’s predicted range.

Despite the decline in Kroger's stock price on Thursday, shares were still in positive territory for the year.