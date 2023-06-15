Kroger Shares Fall After Sales Come Up Short as Shoppers Watch Spending

By
Bill McColl
Published June 15, 2023
Kroger

Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Kroger sales missed estimates, and its outlook was at the low end of expectations.
  • CEO Rodney McMullen indicated customers are watching how much they spend.
  • Kroger shares dropped over 3% intraday on Thursday following the news.

Kroger (KR) shares dropped over 3% intraday on Thursday after the biggest U.S. supermarket chain by revenue missed sales estimates and gave a muted outlook.

Kroger reported fiscal 2023 revenue was up 1.3% to $45.2 billion, slightly less than estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 exceeded forecasts. The company indicated that increased promotions and theft limited profits.

CEO Rodney McMullen explained that shoppers are increasingly watching what they spend because of inflation and economic uncertainty. 

For the year, Kroger anticipates EPS will be $4.45 to $4.60, the same guidance it gave in March. The midpoint of $4.52 per share was less than analysts expected.

CFO Gary Millerchip said that 2023 comparable store sales will still be up 1% to 2% as expected, although at the low end of that over the next three quarters. He added current quarter EPS would also be at the low end of the company’s predicted range. 

Despite the decline in Kroger's stock price on Thursday, shares were still in positive territory for the year. 

KR YTD

YCharts
Article Sources
