Kylie Jenner Just Launched Her Own Bratz Dolls—Here's Her Net Worth Now

Published August 05, 2023
Kylie Jenner

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Step aside, Barbie—Kylie Jenner just launched her own line of dolls. The reality star and entrepreneur has partnered with toy and entertainment company, MGA, to release a line of six Bratz dolls modeled after herself and wearing clothes inspired by her style and red carpet outfits. Released on August 1, the Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles are available online and in major retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, Target, and more. 

In the first-ever celebrity Bratz collection, each mini Kylie doll comes with an accessory, such as a miniature version of Jenner’s real-life Italian greyhound, Norman, or a convertible, and retails for $9.99. MGA will also be rolling out Bratz x Kylie fashion dolls in the fall, according to the press release.

Key Takeaways

  • Kylie Jenner has a net worth of $680 million as of August 2023. 
  • Jenner just launched her line of Bratz dolls with the toy company MGA. 
  • Jenner has been the youngest person on Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women Under 40 list for the sixth year in a row as of 2023.
  • In 2020, Jenner sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to publicly traded cosmetics company Coty, Inc. for $600 million.

Jenner has been an entrepreneur since her late teens—she launched her viral Kylie Lip Kits at 19 years old. Now 25 years old, Jenner has a net worth of $680 million and is the youngest person on Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women Under 40 list for the sixth year in a row as of 2023. Here’s how Kylie made her millions. 

Kylie Cosmetics 

The reality star and model started her cosmetics empire with just one product in 2015—the viral Kylie Lip Kits, which came with one lip liner and one liquid lipstick to recreate Jenner’s signature full pout. The $29 lip kits sold out in less than a minute of their launch, which Jenner announced via Instagram to her millions of followers the day before their release.

Jenner launched the first line of lip kits with $250,000 of her earnings from modeling, and it soon turned into a beauty empire, thanks to Jenner’s skill as a social media influencer and Kris Jenner’s business acumen. 

In 2016, Jenner rebranded Kylie Lip Kits to Kylie Cosmetics. By the end of 2016, less than a year after launching, Kylie Cosmetics was selling 50 products and bringing in $307 million in revenue.

In 2019, Kylie launched a skincare brand, Kylie Skin, featuring vegan and cruelty-free products. 

In 2020, Jenner sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to cosmetics company Coty (COTY) for $600 million. Jenner reportedly earned $540 million pre-tax from the deal. The reality star still owns about 44% of Kylie Cosmetics.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Jenner was just 10 years old when the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, aired on E!. The show ran for 20 seasons, and the Kardashians signed a $150 million deal with E! Network for the last five seasons of KUWTK, about $30 million per season.  In an interview, Jenner told Ellen Degeneres that the money from KUWTK is split evenly among the family. 

When the show was on E!, Jenner reportedly earned about $4.5 million per season. In 2021, the family started another reality TV show on Hulu called The Kardashians, a deal that reportedly paid the Kardashian-Jenners a nine-figure salary. That’s at least $100,000,000 for the three seasons streaming on Hulu.

Brand Partnerships

Jenner has been a social media influencer for years and makes upwards of $1.8 million for sponsored posts on Instagram, according to an estimate by Influencer Marketing Hub. Jenner has 398 million followers on Instagram as of August 2023. Besides her most recent brand partnership with Bratz, Jenner has had many brand partnerships, including Adidas, Puma, and Skims, and she had her own fashion line with her sister, Kendall, called Kendall x Kylie.

