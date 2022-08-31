Big Layoffs at Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Snap (SNAP)

Both shedding 20% of staff; Bed Bath & Beyond closing roughly 150 stores

By
Mark Kolakowski
Full Bio
Mark Kolakowski has been a business consultant, freelance writer, and business school lecturer, after a career at Merrill Lynch. An investor and market watcher since the 1970s, he received an AB in economics from Harvard College, an MBA in finance from The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania, and authored the book Career Confidential: An Insider’s Guide to Business.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 31, 2022

Brick-and-mortar retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) and social media site Snap Inc. (SNAP) each announced restructuring plans on Aug. 31, 2022, which include laying off approximately 20% of their respective staffs. The announcement from Bed Bath & Beyond also indicated that the retailer will close about 150 of its stores.

The reaction of the markets to the announcement from Bed Bath and Beyond was negative, with its shares down by about 22% from the prior close in early trading on the morning of Aug. 31, 2022. Apparently, investors are taking a dim view of the company's future prospects and see the announcement as a sign of ongoing weakness. Bed Bath and Beyond stock had surged from a value of about $6 per share on Aug. 1 to a high of about $23 on Aug. 17. It is trading below $10 on the morning of Aug. 31.

Meanwhile, shares of Snap rose by about 11% from their prior close. The stock had jumped from around $10 on Aug. 1 to nearly $13 on Aug. 16-18, before falling back to around $10 on Aug. 30. Snap shares are trading at nearly $11 on the morning of Aug. 31.

Key Takeaways

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and Snap (SNAP) both announced, on Aug. 31, 2022, that they are laying off about 20% of their respective staffs.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond also is closing about 150 or so stores—a process already underway—and cutting capital expenditures.
  • Snap is shutting down several areas of development.
  • The reaction of the markets was positive for SNAP stock but negative for BBBY stock.
  • Both stocks had experienced sharp rises in early August.

More About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath and Beyond indicates that the closure of about 150 or more lower-producing stores is already underway. The company is also cutting planned capital expenditures for its fiscal year 2022 from $400 million to $250 million. New store openings and remodeling of existing stores are on hold for FY 2022.

Meanwhile, Bed Bath and Beyond states that it will "focus on strategic investments in technology, capabilities and services, and store maintenance." The company also says that it will expand "digital offerings and services" while also engaging in a "strategic reevaluation of original store remodel plans."

More About Snap

Snap indicates that its current projected year-over-year (YOY) quarterly revenue growth of 8% is well below its expectations earlier in the year. The company says that it has built a "2023 plan to generate free cash flow even in a low growth scenario." In this vein, Snap signals that it must reduce its cost structure to avoid incurring significant ongoing losses.

Snap is discontinuing its investments in Snap Originals, Minis, Games, and Pixy, among other areas. The company is also winding down standalone applications Zenly and Voisey. Snap indicates that, despite laying off about 20% of its staff, the size of its team will be larger than it was at the same time last year.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Snap Inc. "Restructuring and Refocusing Our Business, August 31, 2022."

  2. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. "Business Strategy Update, August 31, 2022," Page 7.

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description