The last time mortgage lenders did this little business, Bill Clinton was president, there was no such thing as an iPod, and a typical house cost $147,000.

Only 1.25 million loans for residential property were started in the first quarter of 2023, down from 1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, property data provider ATTOM said in a report Thursday. That’s the lowest since the third quarter of 2000.

The figure, which is not seasonally adjusted and includes mortgages for purchases, refinancing and home equity lines of credit, has now fallen for two years straight, the longest slide in data going back to 2000. The number of new loans has fallen 70% from its 2021 peak.

Home loans have gotten far more costly in recent months as interest rates have been spiking since the beginning of 2022, and bringing monthly payments for new loans along with them, making them far less appealing.

The average rate offered for a 30-year mortgage was 6.57% last week, more than double the record low of 2.65% it hit in January 2021, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac. It hasn’t helped that household budgets have been squeezed by high inflation, and that would-be homebuyers are finding slim pickings for sale.

“The latest slide extends a run that started two years ago and has carved away nearly three-quarters of the home-mortgage business,” said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM, in a press release. “Things remain uncertain in the near future, with the potential for interest rates and inflation to go either way, but the spring buying season will be a key indicator of whether things may turn around.”

