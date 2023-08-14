Leveraged Credit Is a Growing Risk for US Banks

Rising interest rates have clouded the market for corporate debt and banks exposed to the sector

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio
Mack Wilowski is a staff writer for Investopedia, focusing on breaking news stories, earnings previews, and company-specific insights and analysis. Previously, he was an associate editor for Investopedia's earned media team, where he covered the New York City Recovery Index and Economy Tracker, the weekly "What to Expect" markets preview, The Investopedia Express and Green Investor podcast transcripts, and the Term of the Day newsletter.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 14, 2023
JPMorgan Chase Logo

NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images

The corporate credit market, plagued by rising interest rates, persistent inflation and an uncertain economic outlook, could pose increasing risks to U.S. banks, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) said in its 2023 Risk Review of the banking sector.

Key Takeaways

  • Corporate credit markets have been hit by a triple whammy of rising interest rates, persistently high inflation, and general economic uncertainty.
  • Investment-grade corporate bond issuance has fallen 15% from its 2021 peak, while high-yield issuance has plunged 80%.
  • Syndicated loans, or loans to the most indebted companies, are particularly risky due to their credit risk, or the likelihood that the borrower is unable to repay the loan.

The biggest banks have considerable exposure to the corporate credit market due to their vast holdings of corporate bonds, bilateral loans, leveraged and syndicated loans, and lending to private parties. Corporate lending conditions have deteriorated over the past year and a half, amid the highest inflation in four decades, rising interest rates, and general economic uncertainty.

"As this more challenging borrowing environment persists, it won’t be a prognostication but rather a near certainty that corporate default rates will continue to rise," said Boaz Weinstein of Saba Capital Management in a statement to Goldman Sachs.

Corporate bond issuance has declined markedly from its 2021 peak before the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in an effort to tame soaring inflation. Investment-grade bond issuance, or issuance to companies with higher credit ratings, fell 15%, while high-yield bond issuance—which tracks lending to companies with subpar credit—tumbled a whopping 80%.

While corporate credit risks could pose a threat to banks' stability, U.S. banks have so far been resilient, the FDIC said.

One saving grace is the borrowers who took advantage of low interest rates early in the pandemic to refinance their loans, which won't mature for another several years. Also, interest rate spreads—the difference in yields between corporate bonds and U.S. Treasuries—are not substantially elevated and are near, if not slightly below, their historical long-run averages. While spreads have widened from their 2021 lows, they remain well below peaks hit in early 2020 and late 2008, coinciding with the onset of the pandemic and global financial crisis, respectively.

The highest risk lies in exposure to leveraged loans, or loans to highly indebted companies. Because these are floating interest rate loans, and the interest rate changes over the duration of the loan, the primary risk associated with them is credit risk, or the likelihood that a borrower is unable to repay. Leveraged loan issuance continued to rise last year to $1.1 trillion, though the pace of growth slowed.

Bank holdings of syndicated loans, a category that includes leveraged loans, rose to more than $1.36 trillion in last year's fourth quarter, up 20% from the same quarter of 2021. Meanwhile, holdings of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), which are mostly concentrated among the four biggest banks, rose 13% in the first quarter to $173 billion.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. "Section 3: Credit Risk." Page 46.

  2. Goldman Sachs. "Top of Mind | Issue 121 | August 10, 2023: Corporate Credit Concerns."

  3. AllianceBernstein. "The Case for Corporate Credit."

  4. White & Case. "US leveraged finance slows in turbulent market."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description