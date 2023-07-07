Table of Contents
Levi's Shares Drop on Lower Expected Revenue Growth

By
Fatima Attarwala
Published July 07, 2023
Levi's store front in Madrid, Spain

Cristina Arias / Contributor / Getty Images

Levi Strauss & Co's (LEVI) shares fell over 8% in early trading on Friday after it reported a drop in sales in the second quarter and lowered revenue expectations for the year ahead.

Key Takeaways

  • Levi's shares fall over 8% in early trading on Friday.
  • The jeans seller's revenue declined by 9% in the second quarter's results.
  • The company has slashed its net revenue growth forecast to 1.5% to 2.5% for the current year.

At $1.3 billion, Levi's revenue declined by 9% in the second quarter of this year. Its net loss was $1.6 million compared to net income of $49.7 million for the same period last year. Previously, the company expected to grow its net revenues by 1.5% to 3% this year. However, halfway through the fiscal year, the global leader in jeanswear slashed its forecast to 1.5% to 2.5%.

Levi's 1-year chart

YCharts

What's Dragging Levi's Down?

Pressure on the U.S. wholesale market led to a 22% decrease in net revenue in the Americas, which, along with the 2% drop in Europe, offset any gain Levi's made elsewhere.

An 18% increase in net revenue in Asia reflected growth across all markets within the region, including strong growth in China. Another bright spot was the 13% jump in direct-to-consumer sales that was driven by company-operated stores and e-commerce.

To increase the functionality of its systems, Levi plans to implement a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system over the next several years. Implementation in the United States is scheduled for the current fiscal year. As a result, the second quarter's net revenues related to the planned shift in wholesale shipments were negatively impacted by approximately $100 million or 7%.

The jeans market size in 2023 was $101.9 billion and is expected to grow to $125 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.18%, according to Mordor Intelligence. North America is the fastest-growing market for hard-wearing casual trousers, and Asia Pacific is its largest market.

What Does It Mean For Investors?

Levi's announced a dividend of 12 cents per share in the second quarter for its shareholders, totaling $48 million, and up 20% compared to the same period last year.

However, the stock has given investors little reason to cheer. Levi's shares are down around 16.5% in the past one year, compared to about a 17% increase in the S&P 500 for the same period. A revision in outlook and slowdown in sales may further shake investor confidence going forward.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
