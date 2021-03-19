Liberty Mutual Life Insurance Review

Liberty Mutual is not one of our top-rated life insurance companies. You can review our list of the best life insurance companies for what we think are better options.

Pros Explained

Get quotes for up to $10 million in term life coverage online: Through Liberty Mutual’s website, you can get quotes for up to $10 million in term coverage with a 30-year term.

Cons Explained

Online quotes not available for all insurance options: Only term life coverage is available for online quotes, and there are limits on coverage amounts and term length. If you’re interested in higher coverage amounts, longer terms, or whole life coverage, you’ll have to contact an agent.

Many companies offer guaranteed issue policies where you can’t get denied because of your health history. However, Liberty Mutual and Protective Life don’t sell guaranteed issue policies. All of their policies require medical exams or health questionnaires. Surrender charges may apply if you cancel your policy: If you cancel your whole life policy, you may have to pay a surrender charge.

Available Plans

Through the Liberty Mutual website or insurance agents, you can purchase term or whole life coverage. The company offers both simplified policies and policies with full underwriting.

Term Life

Term life insurance is a popular choice for families who want to protect their loved ones. It’s a form of temporary coverage that lasts for a specified term. If you pass away during the covered policy term, your beneficiaries will receive a lump sum payout of the plan’s death benefit. Once the term expires, your beneficiaries don’t receive a benefit.

Protective Series Passport Simplified Issue: With the Series Passport Simplified Issue policy, you can get up to $250,000 in coverage without a medical exam. You can select a term of 10, 15, 20, or 30 years.

Whole Life

For those who want the peace of mind of permanent coverage, whole life insurance can be a good choice. Unlike term life policies, whole life plans last for your lifetime and can accumulate cash value over time.

Liberty Mutual and Protective Life have two whole life options:

Protective Non-Participating Whole Life: With this policy, you can get a level death benefit with all premiums and benefits guaranteed.

Available Riders

When shopping for life insurance through Liberty Mutual, you have the option of adding insurance riders—also known as endorsements—to your policy. Riders allow you to customize your policy, access benefits early under certain circumstances, or get coverage for other people.

Liberty Mutual and Protective Life offer the following riders and benefits:

Accidental Death

If you add the accidental death rider to your policy and die as a result of a covered accident, your beneficiaries will receive an additional death benefit.

Children’s Term Life

By adding the children’s term rider to your policy, you can get term life insurance for your children.

Guaranteed Insurability

The guaranteed insurability rider allows you to increase the face amount of your policy in the future without undergoing additional health exams.

Customer Service

Liberty Mutual life insurance policies are sold through insurance agents. You must contact an agent to apply for coverage and set up your medical exam, if required. You can fill out the Contact Agent form to find an agent near you. Or, you can call 800-699-6459.

Liberty Mutual and Protective Life do have an online portal for policyholders. When you log in, you can make payments, change beneficiaries, or begin the claims process.

Complaint Index

The complaint index is a tool you can use to compare insurance companies. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) releases complaint ratios each year, a number that reflects how many consumer complaints a company received relative to its share of the insurance market.

The average complaint ratio is 1.0. Companies with ratios above 1.0 received more complaints than expected, while companies with ratios under 1.0 received fewer complaints.

For 2020, Liberty Mutual’s complaint ratio was 1.82, higher than the national complaint index. However, the company’s complaint ratio doesn’t include its individual life insurance business since that segment was sold to Protective Life Corporation.

Since Protective Life Corporation is now the issuer of Liberty Mutual’s individual life insurance products, we looked at its complaint ratios. In 2020, Protective Life’s complaint ratio was 0.79, better than the national complaint index.

Note From 2018 through 2020, Protective Life Corporation has had better-than-average complaint ratios, receiving relatively few complaints considering its share of the market.

Third-Party Ratings

Liberty Mutual is not included in the 2020 J.D. Power Individual Life Insurance Study that evaluated 24 top life insurers on pricing, products, and customer service. However, Liberty Mutual’s parent company, Protective Life, was ranked 13th in the study, with a rating slightly below the industry average.

Liberty Mutual is regarded as a strong insurance company. AM Best, a credit rating agency that evaluates companies and issues its opinions on their financial strength, gave Liberty Mutual an A (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating.

Protective Life has an A+ (Superior) rating from AM Best, signaling the organization’s confidence that Protective Life can meet its policy obligations.

Cancellation Policy

As with other insurance companies, Liberty Mutual and protective Life have a 10-day free look period. You can use the free look period to review your policy documents and contracts and cancel your policy for a full refund.

However, cancellation procedures once the free look period expires vary based on your policy type. Term life policies can be canceled at any time, but you won’t get a refund of the premiums you paid. With whole life coverage, there may be a surrender charge.

To cancel your policy, contact your insurance agent.

Price

According to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study, Liberty Mutual and Protective Life’s policies are about average in price. While you can get a quote online, Protective Life only allows you to get quotes for Protective Series Passport Term Life. For all other policies, you must contact an agent.

Below are quotes for individuals in excellent health for $500,000 in term coverage.