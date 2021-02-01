Liberty National Insurance Review

Our Take
Liberty National is a member of Globe Life Inc., a company that serves over 4.2 million policyholders. In 2019, Liberty National sold $78 million in life insurance.
Liberty National offers term and whole life insurance products, and sells directly through agents. Nationwide, the company has over 2,600 insurance agents available to work with customers. In addition to life insurance, Liberty National also sells supplemental health and accident insurance.
- Pros & Cons
- Key Takeaways
- Company Overview
Parent company is highly rated by J.D. Power
Policies can be converted to permanent coverage
No information on policies online
Must contact a local agent for quotes
High number of customer complaints
- Liberty National is part of Global Life Inc.
- The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas
- Liberty National sold over $78 million in life insurance in 2019
- The company offers whole and term life insurance policies
- It is not licensed in New York or Puerto Rico
Headquartered in McKinney, Texas, Liberty National is part of Globe Life, a national direct-to-consumer insurance company. It has a long history of success since being founded in 1900.
Unlike other companies, Liberty National does not allow you to get quotes or apply for insurance online; instead, you have to contact a local agent.
Liberty National is not licensed in New York and Puerto Rico.
- Year Founded 1900
- Kinds of Plans Whole, term
- Number of Plans 2
- Payment Plan Options Monthly
- Customer Service Phone, Agent
- Phone 800-333-0637
- Official Website www.globelifelibertynational.com
Liberty National is not one of our top-rated life insurance companies. You can review our list of the best life insurance companies for what we think are better options.
Pros Explained
- Parent company is highly rated by J.D. Power: Liberty National is part of Globe Life, a company that was ranked second out of 23 insurance companies in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study.
- Policies can be converted to permanent coverage: If you have term life insurance, you can convert your policy to permanent coverage without having to undergo another medical exam.
Cons Explained
- No information on policies online: Liberty National provides no details, such as coverage amounts or rider availability, about its policies online.
- Must contact a local agent for quotes: You cannot get a quote or pricing information on Liberty National’s website. For pricing information and to apply, you must contact a local insurance agent.
- High number of customer complaints: Liberty National has received many more customer complaints about its life insurance products than is expected for a company with its market share.
Available Plans
Liberty National has just two different life insurance plans. The plans are term life and whole life but you cannot get a quote online. Instead, you must contact an insurance agent about pricing and available options.
Term Life
With term life insurance, you can get temporary protection for your loved ones for a fixed period. If you die during the policy’s term, your beneficiaries will receive a death benefit to help with final expenses, college, or the house mortgage. However, if you die after the policy’s term expires, your loved ones do not receive a death benefit.
Whole Life
With whole life insurance from Liberty National, you can get permanent protection. Unlike term life insurance, whole life insurance provides coverage for your entire lifetime. Your policy can also build cash value. Because whole life insurance lasts for your lifetime, it’s usually more expensive than term life coverage.
Riders
Liberty National does not state on the website if any riders are available and what they would be if there are. Often riders apply to certain types of policies. You should inquire about riders when calling for a quote.
Customer Service
To get information about Liberty National’s life insurance policies and pricing, you must contact a local agent. With over 2,600 agents nationwide, you can use Liberty National’s find a local agency tool to locate an agent near you.
Customer service can be reached by calling 800-333-0637. Its hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. CST.
Complaint Index
Liberty National has received far more customer complaints than is expected for a company of its size.
Each year, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) compiles insurance companies’ complaint ratios reflecting the number of complaints a company receives relative to its market share.
In 2019, Liberty National’s complaint ratio for individual life insurance was 2.97, nearly three times as high as expected in the market.
Over the past three years, Liberty National’s complaint ratios have been consistently poor.
Third-Party Ratings
AM Best, the credit rating agency focused on the insurance industry, recently downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of Globe Life and its subsidiary, Liberty National.
In 2020, AM Best downgraded Globe Life’s FSR from “A+” (Superior) to “A” (Excellent), a significant change in the insurance industry.
However, Globe Life was rated highly in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study. It ranked 23 companies based on customer satisfaction, price, and communications, and Globe Life was rated second behind State Farm.
Cancellation Policy
Life insurance companies, including Liberty National, offer 10-day free look periods. However, some states have regulations that extend the free look period.
During the free look period, you can review your policy documents and cancel without penalty. If you cancel before the free look period expires, you’re entitled to a full refund of all premiums paid.
After the free look period ends, the refund policy depends on your plan. For example, with term life insurance, you can cancel your policy, but you won’t receive a refund of policies paid. Review your policy documents to learn about the penalties and fees associated with your Liberty National policy.
To cancel, contact your Liberty National agent or call 800-333-0637.
Price
In terms of pricing, Liberty National’s parent company Globe Life was ranked average in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study. Online quotes are not available, and you must speak with an agent to get pricing information.
Competition
Liberty National has some significant drawbacks, such as the inability to get online quotes and customizable options. If you’re looking for simple coverage and policies you can apply for online, consider Fidelity Life. It’s a better choice than Liberty National because it offers seven different insurance policies, including final expense, term, and whole life insurance.
Fidelity Life also has a long list of riders you can use to adjust your coverage, such as a terminal illness rider and a child coverage rider, solidifying it over Liberty National as our choice of insurance provider.
|Liberty National
|Fidelity Life
|Market Share
|Not applicable
|0.09%
|Number of Plans
|2
|7
|Dividends for 2020
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|Wellness Program Discounts/Quit Smoking Incentives
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|Service Method
|Agent
|Direct, Phone, Agent
|AM Best Rating
|A (Excellent)
|A- (Excellent)
|Price Rank
|Average
|N/A
|Complaints Trend
|2.97
|2.15
If you need coverage for your family, Liberty National offers term and whole life coverage. Its parent company, Globe Life, is highly ranked by some industry publications, and you can speak with agents for personalized advice.
However, the company has received far more customer complaints than is expected for a company of its size, and you cannot get pricing information without speaking to an agent. For some customers, the lack of transparency can be frustrating, and you may be better off with another insurance company.
How We Review Life Insurance Companies
Our reviews of life insurance companies are based on a quantitative approach that analyzes each insurer on their stability and reliability, customer service, claims experience, diversity of product lines, and cost. We compare the terms of each type of policy offered—including available coverage amounts, optional riders, and premium payment options—with that of other major life insurance companies. Lastly, we look at how the company is rated by third-party organizations to determine its reliability and overall reputation.
Learn more: Read our full Life Insurance Methodology.
Article Sources
