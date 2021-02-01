Liberty National Insurance Review

Liberty National is not one of our top-rated life insurance companies. You can review our list of the best life insurance companies for what we think are better options.

Pros Explained

Parent company is highly rated by J.D. Power: Liberty National is part of Globe Life, a company that was ranked second out of 23 insurance companies in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study. ﻿ ﻿

Liberty National is part of Globe Life, a company that was ranked second out of 23 insurance companies in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study. ﻿ Policies can be converted to permanent coverage: If you have term life insurance, you can convert your policy to permanent coverage without having to undergo another medical exam.

Cons Explained

No information on policies online: Liberty National provides no details, such as coverage amounts or rider availability, about its policies online.

Liberty National provides no details, such as coverage amounts or rider availability, about its policies online. Must contact a local agent for quotes: You cannot get a quote or pricing information on Liberty National’s website. For pricing information and to apply, you must contact a local insurance agent.

You cannot get a quote or pricing information on Liberty National’s website. For pricing information and to apply, you must contact a local insurance agent. High number of customer complaints: Liberty National has received many more customer complaints about its life insurance products than is expected for a company with its market share. ﻿ ﻿

Available Plans

Liberty National has just two different life insurance plans. The plans are term life and whole life but you cannot get a quote online. Instead, you must contact an insurance agent about pricing and available options.

Term Life

With term life insurance, you can get temporary protection for your loved ones for a fixed period. If you die during the policy’s term, your beneficiaries will receive a death benefit to help with final expenses, college, or the house mortgage. However, if you die after the policy’s term expires, your loved ones do not receive a death benefit.

Whole Life

With whole life insurance from Liberty National, you can get permanent protection. Unlike term life insurance, whole life insurance provides coverage for your entire lifetime. Your policy can also build cash value. Because whole life insurance lasts for your lifetime, it’s usually more expensive than term life coverage.

Riders

Liberty National does not state on the website if any riders are available and what they would be if there are. Often riders apply to certain types of policies. You should inquire about riders when calling for a quote.

Customer Service

To get information about Liberty National’s life insurance policies and pricing, you must contact a local agent. With over 2,600 agents nationwide, you can use Liberty National’s find a local agency tool to locate an agent near you.

Customer service can be reached by calling 800-333-0637. Its hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. CST.

Complaint Index

Liberty National has received far more customer complaints than is expected for a company of its size.

Each year, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) compiles insurance companies’ complaint ratios reflecting the number of complaints a company receives relative to its market share.

In 2019, Liberty National’s complaint ratio for individual life insurance was 2.97, nearly three times as high as expected in the market.﻿﻿﻿﻿

Warning Over the past three years, Liberty National’s complaint ratios have been consistently poor.﻿﻿

Third-Party Ratings

AM Best, the credit rating agency focused on the insurance industry, recently downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of Globe Life and its subsidiary, Liberty National.

In 2020, AM Best downgraded Globe Life’s FSR from “A+” (Superior) to “A” (Excellent), a significant change in the insurance industry.﻿﻿﻿

However, Globe Life was rated highly in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study. It ranked 23 companies based on customer satisfaction, price, and communications, and Globe Life was rated second behind State Farm.﻿﻿﻿

Cancellation Policy

Life insurance companies, including Liberty National, offer 10-day free look periods. However, some states have regulations that extend the free look period.

During the free look period, you can review your policy documents and cancel without penalty. If you cancel before the free look period expires, you’re entitled to a full refund of all premiums paid.

After the free look period ends, the refund policy depends on your plan. For example, with term life insurance, you can cancel your policy, but you won’t receive a refund of policies paid. Review your policy documents to learn about the penalties and fees associated with your Liberty National policy.

To cancel, contact your Liberty National agent or call 800-333-0637.

Price

In terms of pricing, Liberty National’s parent company Globe Life was ranked average in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study. Online quotes are not available, and you must speak with an agent to get pricing information.

Competition

Liberty National has some significant drawbacks, such as the inability to get online quotes and customizable options. If you’re looking for simple coverage and policies you can apply for online, consider Fidelity Life. It’s a better choice than Liberty National because it offers seven different insurance policies, including final expense, term, and whole life insurance.

Fidelity Life also has a long list of riders you can use to adjust your coverage, such as a terminal illness rider and a child coverage rider, solidifying it over Liberty National as our choice of insurance provider.