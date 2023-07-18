Loan Growth Buoys Earnings at Big Banks, Even as Applications Decline

Earnings at some of America’s biggest banks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC), were buoyed by rising loan balances, even as loan applications fell nationwide.

Key Takeaways Loan balances at America's biggest banks have continued to rise despite a decline in loan applications nationwide since the first quarter.

This could reflect a growing divide in loan growth between the biggest financial institutions and regional and community banks.

Higher interest rates set by the Federal Reserve could lead to a sustained decline in loan applications through the remainder of the year.

At JPMorgan Chase, America’s biggest bank by assets, average loans rose 13% in the fiscal second quarter, including a 19% gain in the Consumer and Community Banking (CCB) division. At Bank of America, average loans and leases rose $17 billion, or 6% from the same quarter last year to $307 billion. Wells Fargo reported average loans outstanding on the company’s balance sheet rose 2.1% from a year ago to $945.9 billion.

The results paint a different picture than the current nationwide credit landscape would suggest. The value of commercial and industrial loans issued by U.S. banks has fallen for five consecutive months, to $2.76 trillion from a peak of $2.85 trillion in January, according to the Federal Reserve. As of June, that figure is down 3.9% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate.

This could reflect a growing divide between the biggest banks, which have seen their loan valuations and net interest margins soar, and community and regional banks, where loan growth has stalled in the aftermath of this year’s banking crisis. Community banks are defined as those with less than $10 billion in assets, and they represent 97% of the nation’s banking industry.

First-quarter loan growth was weakest among banks with less than $10 billion in assets, decelerating to 1.3% from 3.0% in the previous quarter, according to S&P Global. The smallest banks—those with under $100 million in assets—recorded no growth in loans and leases, while all other categories of banks recorded growth just over 1%.

Fewer consumers are applying for new loans as interest rates rise, driven by the Fed's rate hikes. The application rate for any type of credit over the past 12 months fell to 40.3% in June from 40.9% in February, the New York Fed found in its latest Credit Access Survey. It was the lowest reading since October 2020, driven by falling application rates for auto loans and credit card limit requests, while those for mortgages and mortgage refinancing rose.

The Fed's rate hikes have pushed interest rates to multi-decade highs for certain categories of loans, including mortgages and credit card APRs. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage quoted by Freddie Mac rose to just below 7% last week, nearing a 20-year high set in early November.

Credit card APRs have soared to records, with the average credit card interest rate at 20.92% in the first quarter, according to Federal Reserve data. Meanwhile, the average rate on new card offers stood at 24.24%, the highest since records began in 1994. Those with an excellent credit score can expect an offer rate of 20.79%, while those with the lowest scores can expect a whopping 27.7% APR.

Interest rates could climb further from here, as the Fed has indicated it’s not done raising rates to bring inflation back down to its 2% target, and those higher interest rates could bring about a prolonged credit crunch and a sustained decline in loan applications through the rest of 2023.

