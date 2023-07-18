Lockheed Martin Beats Estimates, Raises Outlook on Higher Demand for Weapons

Published July 18, 2023
Lockheed Martin

Kevin Moloney / Stringer / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Higher demand for weapons boosted Lockheed Martin's quarterly results.
  • Aviation division revenue jumped on sales of its F-35 fighter jet.
  • Lockheed Martin raised its full-year profit and sales guidance.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its guidance as demand for military weapons rose.

The defense contractor reported fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $6.73, with revenue up 8% to $16.7 billion. Both exceeded forecasts. Lockheed also noted orders soared, giving it a record backlog of $158 billion.

Revenue at its aeronautics unit jumped $1 billion, or 17%, primarily because of rising sales of its F-35 jet fighter. While revenue at the missile and fire control division was relatively flat, the company’s tactical and strike missile programs gained $20 million on increased volume.

The company increased its full-year EPS outlook to about $27.10 from its April estimate of $26.75, and sales of approximately $66.5 billion, up from the previous $65.5 billion.

Lockheed Martin shares initially took off following the news, but then retreated and were 2.5% lower in the last hour of trading on Tuesday. 

