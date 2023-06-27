Lordstown Motors Files for Bankruptcy

Lorsdstown Motors (RIDE) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and sued Foxconn after a funding deal with the Taiwan-based manufacturer failed to materialize.

Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker plunged over 30% in early trading on Tuesday morning following the news.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Lordstown Motors filed for bankruptcy and sued Foxconn after a funding deal with the Taiwan-based manufacturer failed to materialize.

Lordstown called for the Taiwan-based firm to buy approximately 10% of Lordstown's shares for $47.3 million.

Shares of Lordstown tumbled more than 30% in early trading on Tuesday following the news.

The company put itself up for sale as part of a strategic restructuring process to maximize the value of its assets, including its on-the-road Endurance all-electric pickup truck and its intellectual property and platform.

Lordstown is suing global technology company Hon Hai Technology Group and some of its affiliates, including Foxconn Ventures, for fraud, bad faith and repeated contractual breaches leading up to the bankruptcy. Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is perhaps best known for assembling Apple's iPhone.

"[We] had engaged with Foxconn in a purposeful, strategic partnership to leverage its expertise into a broader EV development platform," said Edward Hightower, CEO & President of Lordstown, in a statement. "Despite our best efforts and earnest commitment to the partnership, Foxconn willfully and repeatedly failed to execute the agreed-upon strategy, leaving us with Chapter 11 as the only viable option to maximize the value of Lordstown's assets for the benefit of our stakeholders. We will vigorously pursue our litigation claims against Foxconn accordingly."

Why Is Lordstown Suing Foxconn?

Lordstown reported a net loss of $108 million in the second quarter of 2021, with the company expecting to produce only a limited number of vehicles. Foxconn had agreed to purchase Lordstown's assembly plant in its namesake town in Ohio and other assets for $230 million as well as approximately $50 million of the EV truck maker's common stock. In November 2022, Foxconn invested another $170 million in Lordstown Motors.

However, in February 2023, Lordstown announced a production and delivery pause to address quality issues, amid a voluntary recall that affected 19 vehicles. In its Q1 2023 results, the company reported a net loss of $171.1 million, with just $108.1 million available in cash.

By April, Lordstown's share price had fallen below $1, prompting the Nasdaq to issue a delisting warning. Foxconn then refused to purchase approximately 10% of Lordstown's shares for $47.3 million as part of the deal, claiming Lordstown violated its end of the contract, and warned that if the breach wasn't curtailed in 30 days, it would terminate the agreement.

In May, Lordstown warned that without the money from Foxconn, the company would be "deprived of critical funding for its operations" and file for bankruptcy.

