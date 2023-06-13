Cooling Inflation Could Mean a Lower Social Security Increase in 2024

Key Takeaways Cooling inflation could lead to a major cut in Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

The Senior Citizens League indicated the 2024 Social Security COLA could be 2.7%.

A 2.7% Social Security COLA would be the lowest in more than two years.

Lower inflation will likely mean a big drop in the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) next year.

That’s according to the nonpartisan Senior Citizens League, which predicts the 2024 COLA could be 2.7%, down from 8.7% this year and the lowest it's been since March 2021.

The organization noted that the Social Security Administration bases its COLA decisions on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). The Labor Department reported the CPI-W in May rose at an annual rate of 3.6%, the smallest increase in more than two years.

Despite slowing inflation, the Senior Citizens League pointed out that costs for some essential spending items remained high. Its ongoing survey found 62% of older Americans indicated the price of food was their fastest-growing expense. Housing costs were the biggest concern for 22% of respondents.

The group added that inflation was so severe in 2021 and 2022, that the average Social Security benefit actually fell behind by $1,054, “leaving 53% of retirees doubting they will recover because household costs rose more than the dollar amount of their COLAs.”

