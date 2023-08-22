Lowe's Beats Earnings Estimates as Sales Fall Less Than Expected on Online Growth

Lowe's (LOW), one of America's biggest home improvement retailers, said profit and sales fell less than expected in the quarter ended Aug. 4 as growth online and by home professionals helped offset a decline in spending on discretionary do-it-yourself (DIY) projects.

Key Takeaways Lowe's reported profit and sales fell less than expected as growth online and by home professionals helped offset a decline in spending on discretionary DIY projects.

Net income came in at just over $2.67 billion, or $4.56 a share, above a $4.49 estimate.

Comparable store sales fell 1.6% as demand for DIY home projects declined, but the drop was less than expected.

Net income came in at just over $2.67 billion or $4.56 a share, down 10.7% from $2.99 billion or $4.67 a share in the year-ago quarter. Despite the decline, earnings per share (EPS) came in above a $4.49 estimate. Net sales totaled $24.95 billion, down from $27.48 billion in the year-ago quarter and just short of a $24.99 billion estimate.

Comparable store sales fell 1.6% due to lower demand for DIY home projects—a key revenue driver—but the decline was less than expected as spending online and by home professionals grew.

"Our investments in our Total Home strategy continued to drive growth across Pro and online this quarter," said Lowe's Chair, President, and CEO Marvin Ellison in a release.

The company reaffirmed its full-year forecast, projecting total sales in a range of $87 billion to $89 billion. Comparable store sales are on track to fall between 2% and 4%, while adjusted EPS is expected in a range of $13.20 to $13.60. Operating margin, a measure of how effectively a company can convert a dollar of revenue into profit, is forecast at 13.4% to 13.6%.

Shares of Lowe's jumped 4% in early trading Tuesday before giving back some gains. They've risen 11% so far this year, compared to a 4% gain in shares of rival Home Depot.