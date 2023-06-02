Lululemon's Profit, Sales, and Outlook Jump as Sales in China Soar

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 02, 2023
Lululemon

Gary Hershorn / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Lululemon's earnings and revenue beat estimates.
  • Sales in China soared after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
  • The retailer increased its full-year profit and sales guidance.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica (LULU) skyrocketed in early trading on Friday after the maker of fashion activewear posted better-than-expected results and raised its guidance.

Lululemon reported fiscal 2023 first quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28, and revenue jumped 24% to $2 billion. Both were above forecasts. Comparable store sales added 13%, and direct-to-consumer net revenue increased 16%.

The company benefited from booming sales in China, which soared 79% from a year earlier, when COVID-19 restrictions temporarily shut down about one third of its stores there. 

CFO Meghan Frank explained that along with the gains in China, the results were boosted by lower air freight costs. She added customers “responded well to our product offering in all our markets across the globe.”

Lululemon now sees full-year revenue of $9.44 billion to $9.51 billion, up from its previous outlook of $9.31 billion to $9.41 billion. It expects EPS to be $11.74 to $11.94 compared to the earlier estimate of $11.50 to $11.72. Those were also more than analysts had anticipated. 

Lululemon Athletica shares were 12% higher at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday.

LULU YTD chart

YCharts
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Lululemon Athletica "lululemon athletica inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description