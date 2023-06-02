Lululemon's Profit, Sales, and Outlook Jump as Sales in China Soar

Key Takeaways Lululemon's earnings and revenue beat estimates.

Sales in China soared after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

The retailer increased its full-year profit and sales guidance.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica (LULU) skyrocketed in early trading on Friday after the maker of fashion activewear posted better-than-expected results and raised its guidance.

Lululemon reported fiscal 2023 first quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28, and revenue jumped 24% to $2 billion. Both were above forecasts. Comparable store sales added 13%, and direct-to-consumer net revenue increased 16%.

The company benefited from booming sales in China, which soared 79% from a year earlier, when COVID-19 restrictions temporarily shut down about one third of its stores there.

CFO Meghan Frank explained that along with the gains in China, the results were boosted by lower air freight costs. She added customers “responded well to our product offering in all our markets across the globe.”

Lululemon now sees full-year revenue of $9.44 billion to $9.51 billion, up from its previous outlook of $9.31 billion to $9.41 billion. It expects EPS to be $11.74 to $11.94 compared to the earlier estimate of $11.50 to $11.72. Those were also more than analysts had anticipated.

Lululemon Athletica shares were 12% higher at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday.

